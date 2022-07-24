Midway major girls open regional tournament with dominant, run-rule win

As opening acts go, this one brought down the house.

The Midway major softball all-stars led off the Southwestern Regional tournament with a run-rule 16-1 win over Colorado on Sunday afternoon at the George W. Bush Little League Complex. They’ll next play at 2 p.m. Tuesday in a game televised on the Longhorn Network.

Midway set the tone with a seven-run first inning. Pitcher Zandria Hughes helped her own cause with an RBI double to center, but much of the home team’s damage came as a result of heads-up baserunning. Midway scored three of its runs in the inning courtesy of Colorado wild pitches.

Kaitlyn Lowe stretched Midway’s lead to 8-0 in the second with an RBI single off Colorado starter Olivia McEwen. Then Colorado managed to break up Hughes’ shutout bid in the top of the third, when Audrey Duncan worked a leadoff walk and later came around to score on Madalyn Mitchell’s triple to left field.

Midway made sure that spark didn’t lead to a wildfire of runs for Colorado. In the bottom of the inning, Midway put the game on ice with another seven-run outburst, clinching the 15-run-rule. Ambri Ramos, Lillian Davis and Lowe all had RBI hits in the frame.

Defensively, Midway recorded all nine of its outs via strikeouts by Hughes, who allowed only the one hit on the day. Lowe led the day at the plate with a 2-for-3, 2 RBI performance while Ramos went 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.

In the game’s other day, Needville (Texas) defeated New Mexico, 9-2. Needville, the Texas East state champion as opposed to Midway representing Texas West, will play Louisiana at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Midway Little League program owns more World Series titles (11) than any other league in the country, but their last championship banner came in 2004. This year's Little League Softball World Series is scheduled for Aug. 9-15 in Greenville, N.C.