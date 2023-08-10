GREENVILLE, N.C. — Close games or blowouts, doesn’t matter. Midway remains on the move.

Midway knocked off Salisbury, North Carolina, 4-1, in the semifinals of the purple bracket at the Little League Softball World Series on Thursday afternoon at Stallings Stadium. The defending World Series champs and Southwest Region champs remained undefeated in the event with the victory, and advanced to Saturday’s purple bracket final.

Midway will play a team from North Carolina in that game – either the Rowan Little League team from Salisbury that it defeated Thursday or the Pitt County Little League team from Wintersville that it defeated in its first game Monday. Those two North Carolina teams will square off at 3 p.m. Central Friday.

Against North Carolina, Midway wasted no time staking an early lead. Zaneria Hughes got the scoring started in the opening inning with an RBI double that chased home Rylee Little, who had led off the inning with a single. Midway added one more run in the inning on a Brooklyn Jamerson RBI groundout to bounce out to a 2-0 lead.

North Carolina trimmed that gap in half in the fifth thanks to Bristol Smith’s infield single. But Midway responded to cushion its lead in the bottom of the inning, thanks to a Jayada Greene single to center that resulted in two more runs coming plateward.

Hughes, Greene and Kyndal Brown aided Midway’s eight-hit attack with two hits apiece. Hughes nabbed the win in the circle, going the distance with a three-hitter while striking out nine and walking only one.

Midway’s Saturday game is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT and will be televised by ESPN2. Should Midway win that one, it would advance to Sunday’s championship game.