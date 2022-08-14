Midway softball girls advance to World Series championship game

GREENVILLE, N.C. — That championship is so close Midway can practically smell it.

The Midway all-stars clinched their spot in the Little League Softball World Series final by defeating Virginia, 5-1, in the orange bracket final on Sunday. Midway will face the Maryland-Philippines winner for the World Series crown at 6 p.m. Central time on Monday. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Virginia had already fallen to Midway once in the tournament, but it made the Texans work again. The game was tied at 1 until Midway captured the lead for good with a three-run fifth inning, all with two outs.

In that top of the fifth, Virginia’s Kammie Walker retired Midway’s first two batters. Then Ambri Ramos and Zaneria Hughes got things kick-started with consecutive singles. Ramos eventually scored on a Virginia passed ball, and Midway added a sizeable insurance policy thanks to clutch two-out RBI hits from Jadynn Serrato and Raelyn Degeer.

The uprising pushed Midway to a 4-1 lead, but the Southwestern Region champs weren’t done. An inning later, they again used some key two-out hitting to pad their advantage. Rylee Little smoked a two-out double, then promptly scored on a single from Ramos.

In the pitching circle, Hughes rolled into this matchup with all the momentum in the world, having given up just one hit in her previous two starts, including a no-hitter against Puerto Rico. Virginia managed to eke out four hits against the Midway hurler in this one, but she was still plenty effective. Hughes struck out six and walked two while allowing just that single run, which Virginia scored in the third inning courtesy of a Midway error.

Midway took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Ramos picked up a one-out walk, then went first to third on a subsequent single from Hughes. Ramos scored on a textbook bunt from Lillian Davis.

Ramos went 3-for-3 in the two-hole to fuel Midway’s 10-hit performance. She scored two runs, drove in one, and earned a walk. Hughes went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Little, Davis, Serrato, Degeer and Kyndal Brown chipped in a hit apiece.

Midway, which is managed by Eddie Ramos, improved to 4-0 in the tournament with the victory. If it can close out the event with one more win on Monday, it will claim the program’s 12th all-time championship and first since 2004.

"We're not going just to go, we're going to go compete," Ramos said, prior to the team leaving for Greenville. "This is a good group, and we've had some good battle-tested wins ... so we're ready."