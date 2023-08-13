GREENVILLE, N.C. — It wasn't exactly the way they planned to close things out, but the Midway all-stars still finished the Little League Softball World Series with a victory.

Midway defeated New England, 5-1, in the tournament’s third-place game on Sunday, closing out its time at the World Series.

The 2022 champions won each of their first three games in the event, but a 4-3 loss to North Carolina in Saturday’s purple bracket final — essentially, the tournament semifinals — led to Midway falling into the third-place contest and ending its hopes at a repeat.

Still, it was another fantastic season, and a nice way to go out. Ambri Ramos picked up the win in the circle for her dad Edward Ramos’ team. She worked four innings and struck out eight New England batters while walking two and allowing three hits.

Midway jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first when Rylee Little worked a leadoff walk and eventually came around on Jazmin Guerrero’s sacrifice fly. Midway increased its advantage to 2-0 in the fourth on Kaitlyn Lowe’s RBI groundout, plating Zaneria Hughes.

Midway added three more runs in the fifth thanks to some sweet-swinging knocks. Jayada Greene had an RBI single and Ramos later drilled a hard-hit liner to left that ended up bouncing in for a two-run triple.

In the championship game, New York defeated North Carolina, 5-2, to claim that state’s first LLSWS title.