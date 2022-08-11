 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Midway to face Virginia in third World Series contest

Midway softball

Midway's all-stars will play their third game at the Little League Softball World Series on Friday against Virginia.

 LLSWS photo

Midway’s run at the Little League Softball World Series will continue on Friday.

The Southwest Region champs, already 2-0 in the Series, will face Virginia at 6 p.m. Central time from Greenville, North Carolina. Virginia won its first game at the event over West Region champ California, 6-1, on Wednesday.

Midway should bust into this one with the momentum of the Kool-Aid Man crashing through a brick wall. The Texans are coming off a 2-0 win over Latin America from Wednesday that featured an absolutely brilliant pitching effort by Zaneria Hughes, as she recorded 16 strikeouts in six innings on her way to a no-hitter.

If Midway wins Friday, it’ll move on to the Orange Bracket final on Sunday at noon. The World Series final is slated for 6 p.m. CT Monday.

