Midway to face Virginia in third World Series contest

Midway’s run at the Little League Softball World Series will continue on Friday.

The Southwest Region champs, already 2-0 in the Series, will face Virginia at 6 p.m. Central time from Greenville, North Carolina. Virginia won its first game at the event over West Region champ California, 6-1, on Wednesday.

Midway should bust into this one with the momentum of the Kool-Aid Man crashing through a brick wall. The Texans are coming off a 2-0 win over Latin America from Wednesday that featured an absolutely brilliant pitching effort by Zaneria Hughes, as she recorded 16 strikeouts in six innings on her way to a no-hitter.

If Midway wins Friday, it’ll move on to the Orange Bracket final on Sunday at noon. The World Series final is slated for 6 p.m. CT Monday.