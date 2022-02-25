 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Military hero, Waco table tennis wizard Ira Walton dies at 99
Military hero, Waco table tennis wizard Ira Walton dies at 99

Waco's Ira Walton, a veteran of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, died Thursday at age 99.

Ira Walton, one of Waco’s most decorated table tennis players and a military hero who won two Bronze Stars, died Thursday at age 99.

Walton was a veteran of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He grew up in Waco and attended A.J. Moore High School during the days before integration. He later earned a tennis scholarship to Paul Quinn College, where he discovered his love for table tennis.

Walton was a regular competitor for 30 consecutive years in the National Veterans Golden Age Games, winning a total of 92 medals in table tennis as well as shuffleboard, air rifle, horseshoes and other events.

Funeral services are pending.

