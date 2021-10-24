More winners crowned to close Ironman Waco weekend

On another busy race day for the closing of Waco’s Ironman weekend, more champions were crowned.

Martin Gallardo won the overall title at the Waco 70.3 Ironman race Sunday, as he completed the course in 4 hours, 13 minutes, 36 seconds for the victory.

Gallardo was seventh coming out of the swim, but made up ground during the bike portion of the race, and then closed strong in the run. Former Baylor cross country star Brad Miles placed second at 4:19.54.

The women’s overall winner was Beni-Gras Thompson of North Carolina, who clocked in at 4:50.10. Gras-Thompson was competing in the 50-54 age division, and had the best bike time of any woman in the field.