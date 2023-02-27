Waco’s Bob Richards, the first person to win two Olympic gold medals in pole vaulting, died Sunday at age 97, his son Brandon confirmed in a social media post.

Richards was the most successful pole vaulter in U.S. track and field history, in terms of Olympic success. Following a college career as a standout at the University of Illinois, he made his Olympic debut in 1948 in London and nabbed a bronze medal in a rainy competition.

“I was lucky to even place,” Richards told the Tribune-Herald in a 2016 interview. “I was competing with a slippery pole.”

He fared much better in his next two Olympic appearances. He took gold medals at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki, Finland, and the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, Australia. At the ’52 Games, the United States was very much engaged in the Cold War with Russia, but Richards befriended his Russian competitors, who in turn cheered when Richards cleared the bar to claim gold.

“I went over the crossbar by a foot. It was the greatest jump of my life,” Richards said. “When I came down, I went running down the straightaway, and the Russians were running to me, saying, ‘Boo-tiful! Boo-tiful!’ This big Russian picked me up and gave me a hug, and that photo was seen all over the world.”

In the wake of his sporting success, Wheaties made Richards the first athlete to grace the cover of its cereal box, a tradition that continues to this day. Richards served as a spokesman for General Mills from 1956 to ’70.

Richards was born and raised in Illinois, but moved to the Waco area after his athletic career ended. He became an ordained minister and preached at churches and gatherings all over the world, earning the monikers the “Vaulting Vicar” and the “Pole Vaulting Pastor.” Richards became a popular and prolific public speaker who gave more than 25,000 speeches to businesses and organizations worldwide, Brandon said.

Richards ran for president in 1984. He was also a successful businessman who formerly owned Bear Ridge Golf Course and Lake Waco Golf Club.

Richards was also a family man, and all four of his sons followed in their father’s footsteps as pole vaulters. So did his grandson Riley, who won two state championships for China Spring High School before going on to compete at Baylor.

“He motivated millions of people to achieve their dreams through positive sports stories,” Brandon wrote. “He always motivated us kids the same way to be the best we could be. He was the greatest dad I could ever ask for and I will miss him dearly.”

His track and field legacy will endure, too. To this day, Richards’ three Olympic medals (two gold, one bronze) are more than any other men’s competitor in history.

“There is no feeling in the world that can match it,” Richards said in 2016. “It sounds cornball, but when you finally realize that dream and you walk up that podium and ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ plays, I’m telling you, the tears just start flowing. It’s the climax of all your dreams. I bawled like a baby.”