Not that I’m counting, but there are only 41 days until the opening of dove season in Texas, and I’m already itching to get out and probably shoot a whole box of shells trying to squeak out a limit.

Doves are fast-flying and aerobatic birds that’ll challenge a shooter’s skills. They don’t abide by the rules of physics sometimes, and seemingly can slow down and hang in place like Michael Jordan going in for a slam dunk — and they can magically dart out of the path of shotgun pellets traveling at more than 1000 feet per second.

Central Texas wildlife biologist Josh Sears says hunters can look forward to lots of dove when Sept. 1 rolls around. “It should be a banner year again for both mourning and white-winged dove,” he said. “Good spring precipitation really got the native sunflowers going, and other crops like corn and maize that have done well in the area will also attract big numbers.”

Doves primarily do two things with their lives — eat and drink. So setting up your hunt near food and water sources is a smart move. Grain and sunflower fields are plentiful, and if you can find a spot to hunt that has a nearby pond, sit yourself down between them and get ready to blast.

Sears adds that the dry, hot Texas summers make water sources a premium. “If the drought continues into September, which seems likely according to the projected models, water sources will be hot targets for the migratory species as well.”

Of course, as the late, great Butch Henry always said (and was spot-on most of the time), we can probably expect some rain in Central Texas around opening day, which will toss the best-laid plans into the trash can. Doves are opportunistic, and if there are standing puddles on the roads or in the ditches, they won’t travel far from their feeding areas to get water. So plan accordingly.

Even though we have resident doves year-round in our area, most are migratory, spending the summer months in the American Heartland, then start their trek southward as cold fronts push their way from the north. I don’t think anybody in Central Texas would complain about some early fall cold fronts, and if we see that weather pattern develop, dove hunters should have an excellent opportunity to bag and grill some tasty dove throughout the fall.

Don’t be a hero, leave that fawn alone

If you’re hiking around at the lake and you come across a fawn, don’t try to be a hero and rescue it. The little deer wasn’t abandoned and is likely in more danger from well-meaning humans than from bobcats, coyotes, and other predators.

Mama’s got to eat sometime, and doe deer will wander a short distance away from their babies to get food and water, and when you’re standing there taking pictures of a fawn, chances are good that the mother is watching.

The past few drought-ridden years have been rough for deer, but Sears said that 2018-2020 were above average fawning years that saw good recruitment (fawn survival after weaning).

“This is extremely important to the population dynamics we can expect to see in 2023, he said. “The fawns from that three-year period now make up the 3 to 5 year olds we will see in the field during this hunting season. Four and five year-old white-tailed deer are considered prime age, as this group reflects the most physical and fittest of the herd.”

Sears cited antler growth, physiological composition, body weights, and overall health as factors in support of the claim. “They are at maximum status during this time, and I can easily forecast this to be one of the best hunting seasons in recent times, as ample mature specimens should be ubiquitous throughout the area.”

Annual hunting and fishing licenses go on sale Aug. 15 online, via phone, and in sporting goods stores and bait shops. If you’ve got a smartphone, the easiest way to buy a license is by downloading the Texas Outdoor Annual app. Not only can you purchase your license, but the program also contains all the rules, laws, regulations, etc. pertaining to the outdoor sports in Texas, plus resources for identifying species, news, information on public hunting lands, drawn hunts, and other opportunities. Plus, you’ll always have proof of licensing in case your paper license gets lost. Game wardens don’t want excuses, they want proof.

Still time to chum up, eat up

Catfishing guru Danny King (Danny King’s Catfish Punch Bait) says that even though it’s blazing hot outside, it doesn’t mean you can’t bring home something for the dinner table. “This is the time of year for chumming,” King said. “Do your chumming during the day and fish at night, and drink plenty of water and sports drinks to keep your electrolytes up. Even at night, the heat will wear on you.”

King goes chumming in mid-afternoon and sweetens up the areas he plans to fish, then returns around dark. He targets places off of points in 12 to 15 feet of water, and also says if you have access to a boat dock around a resort or marina, you can draw them into places as shallow as six feet of water, thanks to the shade provided by the dock structure.

My dad used a two-pronged approach for chumming — range cubes (cattle/horse pellets) and soured grain. He’d bait out his spots a few hours beforehand with the grain, then lob in some range cubes when he arrived to start fishing.

Both of these products are available at feed stores. To mix a batch of soured grain, fill a coffee can or small bucket about ¾ full of chicken scratch, add a beer, then top it off with water and mix well. Cover and set the container in the sun, stirring daily and adding water as necessary. When the concoction gets so nasty that the neighbors are complaining, you’re ready to chum. I advise that you wear some latex gloves and stay upwind.

Local groups keep it clean out there

Some people are just plain pigs. The amount of trash at Lake Waco and the Brazos River shorelines are testament to that. But thanks to the efforts of organizations like Group W Litter Patrol, it’s a lot nicer than it used to be.

In this year alone, Group W, along with Keep Waco Beautiful, Fish On Texas and others, have collected and properly disposed of more than 5,000 pounds of trash, plus hundreds of discarded tires and other garbage, from area shores and riverbanks.

Thanks to Dave Achterhof, Bruce Huff, Andre Bravo, and all the volunteers who have braved the elements, done the heavy lifting, and worked hard to make our water resources better places to go — for natives and tourists alike.