Outdoors: Cooking a source of pride for anglers, hunters

Outdoorsmen take a lot of pride in their skills, and while the friendly wagers on who catches the most fish or bags the most birds are fun, the ability to effectively shoot, catch or trap your own food is a powerful thing.

Another thing hunters and anglers take pride in is how they prepare their game and fish. Whether it’s blackened red snapper or white-tail backstrap, freshly caught and harvested food takes on more importance than just some pork chop from a grocery store meat department.

Cooks have always held esteemed positions in societies. Eating is essential to survive, but the right touches can make the process of getting nutrition into a form of enjoyment and entertainment. The deer camp cook holds as high a rank as anybody, and back in the old days, a cattle drive would stop in its tracks if the chuck wagon was destroyed or stolen.

I grew up knowing how to cook. I watched my parents, grandparents and others go through their preparation and execution, and by the time I was a teenager, I could put a meal on the table that’d make people ask for the recipe.

Ask just about any hunter or angler their favorite ways to cook something and you’ll spend the next half hour getting the finer points of marinating meat or getting the right ingredients and proportions for breading fish fillets.