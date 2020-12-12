Outdoors: Do enough fishing, and funny stories are sure to follow

Do enough fishing and you’re bound to end up with some funny stories. My dad was a magnet for funny when it came to fishing, reeling in strange things like dead fish (on two separate occasions), a rock (his line had looped around and cinched the rock in a knot), and he once even caught a fish that had another lure hooked in its jaw – and was still attached to another fishing pole.

I can’t even compare myself to that level of fishing mastery, but I have caught a few strange things over the years – the most interesting of which was a pair of underwear. All I hope is that the rightful owner lost them while skinny-dipping, and not in a tragic way.

Baits are another oddity of the fishing world. There are plenty of traditional baits with proven effectiveness, and you can’t go wrong with shad, crawfish, and others that occur naturally in fishing environments. But anglers are a creative bunch, and when the bite is slow sometimes innovation helps drive success.

The first non-traditional bait I used was a piece of powdered doughnut. I was fishing on a boat dock and accidentally dropped a little chunk of my breakfast, which bounced off the wood planking and plopped into the water. It floated there for a few seconds before being smashed and swallowed by a fish.