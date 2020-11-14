Outdoors: Fishing is easy, catching fish takes skill

They each hauled in some quality catfish while working the shoreline on the south end of the lake. Battles had cast a little piece of chicken liver on a small hook out and, shortly after, noticed a tap. The rod tip indicated something out there just tapping at the bait, and after a couple of minutes, he got impatient and set the hook.

Sometimes when the rod tip taps, it’s because the fish nosing at the bait is too small to take it and swim off. Other times, there’s a monster-sized fish that can’t make up its mind. Sometimes, the thing has already taken the bait and is just sitting there waiting for something else to happen.

Battles setting the hook was that other thing that happened, and the fight was on, with line being stripped off the reel by the fish, then reclaimed by Battles. About ten minutes after the first bump, Battles and the fish were exchanging hellos.

The big flathead catfish weighed 32 pounds and measured 43 inches in length. Battles was a little surprised to feel the weight of the fish when he set the hook because, he said, he typically only catches two to three pounders on that particular setup.