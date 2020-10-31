Outdoors: Hard to go wrong with insulated clothing as gift idea

I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but it has been cold lately. In fact, there were a couple of nights last week when I scanned the sky for Santa.

There’s a difference between city cold and outdoors cold. Outdoors cold is less forgiving than city cold, and if you’re going on a camping, fishing, or hunting trip, staying warm and dry should be among your top 5 goals — right up there with success, enjoyment, safety, and the wild card of your choice.

Last time I was on a kayak, the weather was so warm that I didn’t mind the splashes of water that occasionally hit me from misguided paddle strokes, but when it’s colder out, those splashes are more of an irritation than a relief.

If you’re gift shopping for the hunter, angler, or camper on your list, it’s hard to go wrong with some insulated clothing. Gloves, socks, thermal underwear, and my favorite — in case anybody is wondering what I’d like for Christmas — insulated coveralls.

Another important step in prepping for cold-weather outdoor activities is making sure your clothing is waterproofed. The most common way to seal out moisture is by applying a spray coating like Scotchgard. These are liquid polymer sprays that coat fabric and create a moisture barrier, so that water runs off instead of soaking in.