Outdoors: Hard to go wrong with insulated clothing as gift idea

I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but it has been cold lately. In fact, there were a couple of nights last week when I scanned the sky for Santa.
There’s a difference between city cold and outdoors cold. Outdoors cold is less forgiving than city cold, and if you’re going on a camping, fishing, or hunting trip, staying warm and dry should be among your top 5 goals — right up there with success, enjoyment, safety, and the wild card of your choice.
Last time I was on a kayak, the weather was so warm that I didn’t mind the splashes of water that occasionally hit me from misguided paddle strokes, but when it’s colder out, those splashes are more of an irritation than a relief.
If you’re gift shopping for the hunter, angler, or camper on your list, it’s hard to go wrong with some insulated clothing. Gloves, socks, thermal underwear, and my favorite — in case anybody is wondering what I’d like for Christmas — insulated coveralls.
Another important step in prepping for cold-weather outdoor activities is making sure your clothing is waterproofed. The most common way to seal out moisture is by applying a spray coating like Scotchgard. These are liquid polymer sprays that coat fabric and create a moisture barrier, so that water runs off instead of soaking in.
My dad grew up in Indiana, and even though we rarely had snow in Central Texas when I was a kid, we had a can of Scotchgard ready just in case, and while other kids in the neighborhood had to keep going in to change into dry clothes, my brother Derek and I stayed high and dry.
There’s not a more miserable feeling than having cold hands, and with the wide selection of gloves that allow for both warmth and dexterity, there’s no need to have that problem. You can even get rechargeable heated gloves, socks, and probably other clothing.
I learned early on that if you can keep your hands, feet, and head warm, you can be pretty comfortable in most situations, and a good knit cap is an essential part of any outdoorsman’s gear. Size and shape need to be considered so that it fits right in the right places. You can also apply waterproof spray to shoes and boots to keep your feet dry and warm.
Waterproof coating degrades over time with normal wear, so re-applying once in a while is necessary. Make sure to wash the garment before applying another coat.
Catfishing season just beginning
Catfishing legend Danny King (Danny King’s Catfish Punch Bait) says now is not the time to pack away your fishing gear for the winter. “Trophy catfishermen are getting ready for the winter bite,” he says. “The big blue trophy season is just beginning.”
As cold fronts push through and water temperatures plummet, big catfish are on the move, and King says from November on through spring, bank fishing for big blues will be good. He also cautioned anglers about the downside of cold water, saying, “Be careful not to fall in, because hypothermia sets in quick.”
And now, the actual recipe
For the past two weeks, I’ve gotten so long-winded in this column that you’d think I was running for office.
One of the by-products of my prolixity (I looked that word up using a thesaurus) has been that I have run out of column space by talking so much about a recipe called “Mistake Buck Chili” that I didn’t have room to run the actual recipe itself.
Last week, I recounted the story of how the dish got its name, and the guy who lived out the story and created the recipe, Tyler Thorsen, noted that this is very likely the most consecutive weeks that Mistake Buck Chili has gotten newspaper coverage in history.
So without going on any longer, does anybody want some Mistake Buck Chili tonight?
Here’s the recipe:
Ingredients
2.5 to 3 lbs of chili grind venison, preferably made from the haunch not shot up and bloody.
One can Ro-Tel original
One 8-ounce can tomato sauce
Four cloves minced garlic (more or less depending upon your breath tolerance)
At least 3 tablespoons of McCormack’s chili powder (other kinds have too much salt)
One or two tablespoons of ground cumin (Comino)
Two tablespoons paprika
One large diced onion
1 large diced poblano pepper
Salt and pepper to taste.
Red chili flakes
Cayenne pepper
Pinch or two of oregano
Directions
In a large pot on medium heat, put a bit of olive oil in and sauté the onions and peppers until tender.
Toss in garlic.
Toss in chili meat until brown.
Add Ro-Tel and tomato sauce.
Add chili powder, cumin and paprika.
Stir and turn down heat to simmer — the longer it simmers, the more time the flavors have to marry.
Add more chili powder if the color doesn’t look brown enough.
Toss in red chili flakes and/or cayenne if it isn’t hot enough for you.
Add salt towards the end because when stuff reduces, it concentrates how salty it really is.
Add beans if you want. Sometimes when I get a bit nutty I toss in a bit of dark chocolate powder (a trick learned from my Aztec ancestors who were among the first to make Mistake Buck Chili).
Lastly, sing the haunting theme “Mistake Buck Chili! Mistake Buck Chili!”
Also, catch Thorsen on Lago in the Morning on www.us947.net in Corpus and check out his Vortex Kitchen page on Facebook for other recipes, cooking tips, and overall entertainment.
