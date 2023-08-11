Annual hunting and fishing licenses go on sale Tuesday across the state — in sporting goods stores, bait shops, via phone, and online — giving outdoor sports enthusiasts the opportunity to have their licenses firmly in pocket prior to opening day of dove season on Sept. 1.

In the old days, opening day meant standing in a long line to purchase licenses, and those who opted to hunt that morning had to hot-foot it to the field in time to catch doves flying to their early feeding.

The way things stand this year, unless there's a surprise weather system coming down from up north, or maybe a tropical storm blowing up from the coast, water sources will be at a premium. Stock tanks with nearby sunflowers or grain fields are good bets for setting up to hunt.

But if there's any significant rainfall prior to the season opening, which typically happens in Central Texas, those reliable water holes won't be as active, since the flight and feeding patterns that have been established over the past month will be suddenly changed. On the other hand, who in their right mind would complain about rain with the drought and record heat we’ve been going through?

Some things to keep in mind when dove hunting:

⦁ Dove hunts are typically social events, and there are usually a lot of people within range of a 12-gauge, so keeping guns pointed in safe directions at all times is vital to maintaining the good time. Also be aware of houses and roads. It’s against the law to shoot in a direction that causes your shot to cross a fence or roadway.

⦁ Be sure your shotgun is plugged so that it will hold no more than three shells at a time.

⦁ Be aware of the limits on specific dove species and when you dress out your birds, leave a wing attached in case a game warden asks to check your bag.

⦁ Proper handling will ensure that your dove is as tasty as it can be. Leaving birds for hours in a game bag doesn’t do much good for flavor. During a lull in the shooting, dress your birds and put the breasts in a cooler.

⦁ Make sure you’re legal to hunt — get a license with all the necessary bells and whistles. Also, anyone born on or before Sept. 2, 1971 must successfully complete a hunter education course.

⦁ It’s probably going to be hot during afternoon hunts, so staying hydrated is important to your health and the safety of others. And remember, beer doesn’t hydrate, so bring along some water or sports drinks, too.

I’ve found good numbers of doves on my recent scouting trips through Central Texas, with a mixture of mourning, white-winged, and white-tipped doves populating the area.

Texas Parks and Wildlife biologists estimate that dove hunters will see lots more birds on the wing this season, with a 44% increase in mourning dove numbers and a 20% growth of white-winged dove over last year's population. Dove season opens Sept. 1. Check the TPWD Outdoor Annual for more information.

Consider 'puddle-jumping' for fish

This is the time of year when back-to-school shopping, football, and dove season are on people’s minds, but it’s a great time for anglers to do something I call “puddle-jumping”.

During the hot dry Texas summer, water evaporates from shallow streams and isn’t usually replenished by rains. This results in streams drying up to the point where all that’s left is a series of water holes of varying sizes and depths.

Some of these puddles are filled with stagnant water teeming with mosquito larvae, leeches, and other vile things, but there are some larger, deeper holes that hold fish that were trapped when the water level dropped too low for them to escape.

I’ve never shot fish in a barrel, but catching fish from these deep pools is pretty easy. The food supply is limited and any new entry into the ecosystem’s food chain is met with aggressive feeding. In fact, I’ve found myself pulling the bait away from smaller fish to allow the bigger ones to get a chance at it.

The water quality isn’t what I’d trust to eat any of the fish I caught, but if you’re inclined to do a good deed and transfer your catch from the puddle into the main river or lake, you never know what karma might do for you on your next fishing trip.

How to 'unstink' a skunk spray

As we continue our journey through the blast-furnace we call Texas in August, pay close attention to where you’re stepping — even if you live in town.

Wildlife across our area are suffering through the heat and drought, too, and some of our furry and scaly friends aren’t the kind you’d want to invite over for Sunday supper.

My dog Bella always seemed to get herself on the wrong end of a skunk in August, which I attributed to the fact that they resembled our dog Rocky, a black and white border collie, and she figured he was wanting to play.

If your dog finds itself covered in skunk spray, here's the remedy I used all those years. Most people have the ingredients around the house, and it's effective in neutralizing the smell by breaking down the oils:

1 quart hydrogen peroxide

¼ cup baking soda

1 teaspoon dish soap

Mix the ingredients together in a bucket and shampoo the dog with it while the mixture is bubbling. Work the lather down to the skin and let it stand for 10 minutes. Make sure to cover your dog’s eyes if you’re washing its head.

It takes some patience on both your part and the dog's, and that'll be a long 10 minutes. Then, rinse the dog thoroughly, again being careful not to get the mix into the dog’s eyes.