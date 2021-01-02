OUTDOORS: Nature provides tether to good old days

I ate my share of black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day, but know that my “luck” this year will hinge on a lot more than a bowl of food. Hardly anything we knew as “normal” a year ago is the same today, no matter how much some people try to ignore or deny it.
There are some things, though, that can be counted on to be the same as before. Things like music, old television shows and movies, and other touchstones to the past are vital to keeping people sane during a crazy time.
My favorite “unchanged” thing is the outdoors. Not a single fish in the water or bird in the tree knows or cares anything about a virus, and they’re going about their business exactly the same as they’ve always done.
Fishing, shooting, hiking, biking, camping, golfing, and other outdoor activities (I don’t call any activity a “sport” if you can do it with a lit cigar in your mouth) can get you a taste of normalcy without putting yourself or others at risk, and Central Texas is ripe with opportunities.
Lake Waco is a 10 minute drive from anywhere in town if you make the lights, and so much of the parkland surrounding it has been off limits to vehicle traffic for so long that the place has turned into a legitimate wildlife refuge.
Last week, I spent a morning on the water that was turning out to be a failed fishing trip, but instead of getting frustrated, I changed gears and started noticing all the critters around me.
I won’t say I have tunnel vision while I’m fishing, because I stay aware of my surroundings, but shifting my focus from what’s underwater to what’s on land and in the trees is like flipping a light switch.
In my sights that day were a coyote and roadrunner, an osprey, a fox, several squirrels, a tree full of buzzards with wings spread upward like they were having a religious experience, and even though I never spotted it, I heard an owl as I drifted along a creek, hooting occasionally and staying just ahead of me, as if it was my guide.
Toss in the assorted birds, turtles, and snakes, and I kept as busy as I had hoped to have been catching fish.
For the record, I never was able to completely set the pole aside, and after coming upon a likely-looking laydown log, I flung out a little Strike King crankbait and slowly retrieved it between the timber and a submerged rock, which proved too tempting for a nice 3-pound largemouth bass that ended up in the skillet that night.
It’s always fun to be able to see as well as feel a fish strike your bait, and the lake’s water clarity allowed me to enjoy that fight before it even started.
Maybe your favorite restaurant is only serving take-out. Maybe there are no fans in the stands of your team’s bowl game. Maybe your holiday gatherings were postponed until hugging Uncle Bob won’t risk killing him.
The past year has taught us to not take things for granted. Things are different than we’ve ever known them, and some things might never go back to the way they were. But you can find something to connect to the “good old days” that’ll make it seem all right. For me, I’ll just make one more cast.
Hunting season update
Deer season ends today in the North Zone, but the Special Late Season kicks off on the 4th and runs through Jan. 17. Muzzleloader season follows the same schedule statewide.
Dove season is open through Jan. 14 in the Central Zone, and duck season continues through the end of this month.
If you’re a small game hunter, there’s no closed season on rabbits, and most of the state has year-round hunting on squirrels. Check the TPWD Outdoor Annual for specifics on the species and location you’re hunting.
Whitney holds promise
Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) has been fishing his home lake since 1980 and has been a pro guide there for 22 years, and he says he has never seen so many undersized fish in all that time.
“Whitney looks fantastic,” he said. “The future is extremely bright for 2021. The lake is full of stripers that are about an inch shy of being keeper-sized, and by the end of January and early February, they’ll be there.”
He’s catching over a hundred fish on every trip lately, using all artificial baits, but said that out of the hundred, only about a dozen a day are keepers.
But there are also plenty of fish in the keeper range, too, and he has loaded the box with fish spanning from 20 inches to 20 pounds recently.
“We’re catching a lot under the birds,” he said, referring to the swarms of gulls and other birds that prowl the lake for schooling activity, then gather together and dive-bomb the surface, plunging into the water to take in mouthfuls of shad and other bait fish. “We’re dead-sticking and slow-trolling, and when we find a school, we’ll ease into it and fish slow. If you think you’re cranking too slowly, slow it down a little more.”
Yadon described the bite as barely noticeable, followed by a big pullback after you set the hook.
Catfish from the bank
Catfishing legend Danny King (Danny King’s Catfish Punch Bait) says with winter in full bloom, catfish are biting great in both shallow and deep water. “This time of year,” King said, “it’s better to catch them off the bank than out of a boat. I was watching a few boats on the water the other day, and also a few bank-fishermen, and the bank boys caught more fish and bigger ones.”
King says now’s the time for big blue cats. “From now until the end of May, you can catch them on cut bait, skipjack, and most of all Danny King’s punch bait,” he said. His top choices for cut bait are shad, carp, and drum.