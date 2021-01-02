OUTDOORS: Nature provides tether to good old days

I ate my share of black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day, but know that my “luck” this year will hinge on a lot more than a bowl of food. Hardly anything we knew as “normal” a year ago is the same today, no matter how much some people try to ignore or deny it.

There are some things, though, that can be counted on to be the same as before. Things like music, old television shows and movies, and other touchstones to the past are vital to keeping people sane during a crazy time.

My favorite “unchanged” thing is the outdoors. Not a single fish in the water or bird in the tree knows or cares anything about a virus, and they’re going about their business exactly the same as they’ve always done.

Fishing, shooting, hiking, biking, camping, golfing, and other outdoor activities (I don’t call any activity a “sport” if you can do it with a lit cigar in your mouth) can get you a taste of normalcy without putting yourself or others at risk, and Central Texas is ripe with opportunities.

Lake Waco is a 10 minute drive from anywhere in town if you make the lights, and so much of the parkland surrounding it has been off limits to vehicle traffic for so long that the place has turned into a legitimate wildlife refuge.