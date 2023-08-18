Whenever I see a dried-up old mesquite bean hanging off a drooping tree during the withering August heat, I think of my old friend Sam Rice.

Not because he resembled an old, dried-up bean — I think of Sam because he used to eat them.

Sam lived through the Great Depression, and told me that most people who survived it turned out one of two ways — either bitter and tight-fisted or thankful and generous. Sam fell into the second category.

During WWII and afterward, he managed the main postal exchange at Fort Hood, serving his country until the needs of his family called him back to the house his ancestors had lived in since before the Texas Revolution.

He was on a first-name basis with Elvis and his mother, who were regulars in the PX in the 1950s. He traveled near and far, and was a fixture of Texas politics for decades, earning the commission of admiral in the Texas Navy in the 1990’s.

But despite all his achievements, he was a down-to-earth and friendly man. Sam was our neighbor when I lived on our family’s ranch about a half-mile down the road while I was attending A&M. During those years, Sam taught me a lot about country life, as well as life in general.

Sam Rice wasn’t what most people would consider an outdoorsman, although he’d happily cook up anything you shot or trapped, and he liked to fish occasionally (even if it did mean a trip to the ER once to remove a hook from his finger.)

But Sam knew the land and what it offered. His outdoor knowledge and skills would make a hardcore survivalist jealous. On walks through the woods and fields, he’d point out various trees, plants, berries, vines and roots that could either sustain you if all hell broke loose or make you sicker than a frat boy on New Year’s Eve.

One of his favorite things to do with the wild and cultivated fruits that grew in the sandy hills near his Benchley home was to pick them, cook them down and make jelly out of their juices. He kept at it until he was nearly 90.

I helped him jar up batches of grape, blackberry, huckleberry, pear, plum (from both his orchard and from wild plum trees that had been growing since the days when Texas Indians ate from them) and one of the most interesting to me — mesquite bean jelly.

Sam’s award-winning mesquite bean jelly is honey-colored and has a sweet nectar flavor. If you literally want to get a taste of Texas history, pick some dried mesquite beans on your hunting trips, cook them down, and jell ’em up.

Dove season

Hot, dry weather isn’t good for many things. Just ask a Central Texas farmer or high school football player in August. But when it comes to dove hunting, the drought conditions we’re experiencing might not be such a bad setup to the upcoming dove season.

According to wildlife biologists, Central Texas has had enough rainfall to set the stage for good hunting when the hunting season opens Sept. 1. If the current weather pattern holds, water supplies should be at a premium. And if you hunt at stock tanks with a nearby stand of sunflowers or grain fields, you should be in the feather-plucking business.

Food sources — particularly native food sources — are going to be an attractant because the agricultural crops and harvest just aren’t going to be as good. Doveweed and other forage are good indicators of where you’ll find birds flying in to feed.

The Central Dove Zone season runs from Sept. 1 through Oct. 29 and Dec. 15 through Jan. 14, 2024.

Texas boasts fall dove populations in excess of 40 million birds and its 300,000 dove hunters harvest about 6 million birds annually or roughly 30 percent of all doves taken in the United States. Dove hunting also has a major economic impact, contributing more than $300 million to the state economy.

Through its Public Hunting Program, TPWD offers affordable access to quality hunting experiences with the purchase of a $48 Annual Public Hunting Permit. There are thousands of acres of dove hunting land within an easy drive from Waco available through this permit.

Catching catfish

Catfishing legend Danny King (Danny King’s Catfish Punch Bait) says that when Mother Nature is setting the oven too high, catching fish is still possible.

“I went bank fishing around daylight the other morning,” said King, “and there was a twenty mile-an-hour wind from the South. I set up on a point with the wind blowing across and threw my bait to the windward side, where the wind was pushing feed into it.”

His first bite yielded a 21.2-pound blue catfish, and a 3-pounder, but the bite died off shortly afterward. “I moved over to where the waves were washing the other side of the point in eight feet of water, and right away I was fighting in a four pounder, followed up by one that weighed seven.”

The wind laid down after the second fish, and the heat started setting in, so he packed up and went to find some air-conditioning.

Whitney stripers

Lake Whitney pro striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) reports that the striper bite continues to be strong on the big Centex lake.

“We’re catching limits every trip,” he said, “but they’re a little on the thin side because of the heat, so I’m being picky about which fish I keep.”

Yadon says that stripers are bothered by hot water more than their cousins, white and hybrid-striped bass.

“They’re spending a lot of time below thermocline, playing a balancing act between the cool, low-oxygen water below and then coming up to the warmer water to feed.”

He’s targeting humps and ledges with deep water access nearby, using live shad for bait. But he’s also finding a lot of topwater schooling action.

“There are big schools of stripers that just randomly pop up to feed throughout the day,” said Yadon, “and you never know when or where you’ll find them. Sometimes, you just get lucky.”

When the weather breaks and summer gives way to fall, Yadon says the shallows will be wind-cooled and attract stripers closer in toward the bank, and as we round into late September and early October, cooler nights will allow water to mix up more and oxygen will be available throughout the water column.