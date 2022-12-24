Outdoors: Texas Parks' birthday offers something for everyone

Happy Christmas, y'all. I hope everybody got something they wanted or needed, and that you and your family and friends are happy and healthy.

If you didn't get a gym membership for a holiday gift, don't worry. There's an even better way to get yourself in shape over the upcoming year without having to wipe somebody else's butt sweat off of a machine seat.

The Texas State Parks Pass ($70) allows unlimited free entry to 89 state parks for the passholder and guests, and on Jan. 1, Texas State Parks will kick off its 100-year birthday celebration with its annual First-Day Hikes.

Almost every state park will host ranger-guided and self-guided hikes, bike rides, paddling trips, and even polar plunges (which will carry some extra voltage this year), along with other activities aimed at getting people outdoors and on the move.

The events scheduled throughout New Year’s Day are designed to help introduce people of all skill levels to the outdoors. Last year, 4,440 visitors ushered in 2022 by hiking, biking and riding a total of 8,764 miles statewide. Find a list of this year’s First Day Hikes on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's website calendar page.

Mother Neff State Park, the original state park of Texas, is just a short drive from Waco, as are Meridian, Lake Whitney, Fort Parker, Cleburne, and Dinosaur Valley in Glen Rose.

Hiking trails in state parks range from family-friendly easy, to difficult, to downright dangerous unless you're skilled and equipped for the terrain. Trail maps and descriptions can be found on the TPWD website.

State parks offer options like fishing, hiking/biking, camping, birding and wildlife observation, and most have facilities for group gatherings. There are also seasonal activities and events, as well as site-specific things like caving, horseback riding, paddling, rock climbing, and more.

Visit the TPWD website for more information.

Don't be a chump with chum

One good way to improve your chances of finding fish is to make them come to you. Regularly baiting out a spot can attract both baitfish and predators, and chumming the area when you arrive to fish will improve your odds of having something down there waiting on your bait.

Two of the top things to bait out and chum with are range cubes and soured grain. Range cubes are easy to transport and use (just put them in a bucket and toss them into the water), but soured grain is more complicated — and it stinks.

To make soured grain (I typically use chicken scratch), fill a bucket three-quarters of the way full with the grain, then fill the rest of the bucket almost to the top with water, a can of beer, and a handful of sugar. Mix and cover loosely, and check on the mixture every couple of days, adding water when necessary. There should be at least a couple of inches of water covering the grain at all times.

Depending on the temperature, the fermentation process can take anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks. Once it stops bubbling, you can snap the lid down tight and start using the chum. I recommend transporting it in a small bucket that seals tightly, and try not to get any on your clothes, because that nasty smell will stick with you.

One final holiday tip

Remember to do something good for somebody else this holiday season. Get a fishing starter pack for a kid. Donate time or money to help out somebody who's struggling.