Planning to hunt in Texas this fall? Make sure that you’ve got your ducks in line, so to speak, including having a valid license (annual hunting and fishing licenses go on sale Aug. 15) and a hunter education certificate of completion.

Every hunter in Texas, including out-of-state hunters, born on or after Sept. 2, 1971, must successfully complete a hunter education course.

The minimum age for certification is 9 years and the cost is $15. Hunters under the age of 9 must be accompanied by a licensed hunter who’s at least 17 years old and within normal earshot.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, the basic course involves 6 hours of instruction, held indoors. There’s also an online course that also involves a 4-hour field class, and hunters aged 17 and up can complete the whole thing online (estimated to take 2 to 4 hours depending on pre-existing knowledge and reading ability.

Part of the training involves actual hunting simulations where you’ll make your own decisions regarding responsible actions using “shoot/don’t shoot” scenarios.

The hunter education program’s goals are to reduce hunting-related accidents and violations; promote safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunting; and enhance hunting traditions and values.

Hunter education provides instruction in Texas hunting regulations, wildlife management and identification, conservation, ethics, firearm and hunting safety and outdoor skills.

If you want to sharpen your hand-eye coordination in advance of the dove season opener on Sept. 1, Waco Gun Club, located at 7209 Karl May (adjacent to the Waco Regional Airport) is a quality skeet range that features 17 skeet fields, 8 trap fields, a 5-stand field, and a 5-station sporting clays course.

Drought conditions rampant

Waco hasn’t always been this dry. In fact, millions of years ago, it was covered by a shallow sea, as evidenced by the marine fossils that can be found in the limestone streams and along lake shorelines around Central Texas. Not to mention the dozen or so shark teeth that I’ve found at Airport Park through the years.

But these days, we’re way more on the dry side, as the area hasn’t seen measurable rainfall in nearly two months. We’re nudging toward being six inches below normal rainfall for the year, and Lake Waco is about ten feet below its normal pool level.

The drought conditions not only affect the availability of boat ramps, but also impact wildlife, including white-tailed deer, which are currently in the process of growing their antlers.

Bucks are in velvet, and the lack of quality forage will translate to lower quality body and antler size when deer season kicks in.

If you have a managed herd or hunt on a lease, now’s the time to supplement your quarry’s diet with a supplemental feed.

Whether you supplement with corn, pellets, or blocks, your local feed store can get you what you’re looking for and advise you on amounts, frequency, and other strategies to help your deer fatten up and grow big horns.

Watch out for those skeeters

The world’s deadliest creature isn’t a shark, bear, hippo, tiger, or snake. It’s something that you have around your neighborhood — the mosquito.

According to the World Health Organization, 725,000 people are killed each year from mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, dengue fever and yellow fever.

In Central Texas, West Nile Virus is currently the biggest threat from skeeters, but the odds are low that the bite you got on your ankle last night while sitting on the porch will be anything more than itchy and annoying.