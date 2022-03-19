Outdoors: White bass may be tardy, but they're coming

There's an old saying among Central Texas anglers that says when the fruit trees are blooming, the white bass are running, and most years, that holds true. This year, the trees are late bloomers, with flowers just starting to emerge, and the white bass are also a little tardy getting upstream, but both of those things are starting to happen.

A big moon will continue lighting up the nighttime sky and making those overnight fishing trips more productive, as fish use the moon's glow to chase down shad and minnow meals without having to deal with the glare of harsh sunshine blasting into their lidless eyeballs.

Reports from area anglers indicate improving numbers of fish being caught, with minnows, small spinnerbaits, jigging spoons and crankbaits proving to be top-performing baits. If you're able to get a net into the water and catch some ghost minnows, you'll have fish beating on your proverbial door to get onto your hook and into your skillet.

Lake Waco is 4.5 feet low. While that doesn't much affect spawning behaviors among species like crappie and largemouth bass, low water levels and lack of stream flow significantly impact the ability of white bass to migrate upstream and lay their eggs, which need to be carried along suspended in the current to successfully hatch.

Weather forecasters are predicting an 80% to 100% chance of rain for Monday, including the possibility of heavy rain and strong storms, so maybe there'll be enough rainfall in the watershed to get things moving and bring the whites upstream.

If you're looking for a place to put in a canoe, kayak or jon boat, a new launch ramp is now open at McLennan Crossing/Barrett Road. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Waco manager Mike Champagne says the unimproved facility is called Middle Bosque Access, and the area is also well-known for being a good bank fishing area for spawning white bass and crappie.

Get your hooks into a largemouth

The combination of warmer weather and longer daylight hours has put area water temperatures in the prime temperature range for the largemouth bass spawn to take place. This is an amazing time of year to fish for black, or largemouth, bass, as they're moving into shallow water to build beds and lay eggs.

Anglers fishing for spawning bass can fish by sight, especially with a pair of polarized sunglasses. These tools give an added advantage of being able to see further into the water than with unaided eyes, and when you can see where the fish are set up, it's obviously going to be easier to target and catch them.

After building nests and laying eggs, bass will remain on guard to protect the clutch from fish and other predators, and a plastic worm or lizard dropped next to a guarded bed will often trigger a protective strike. Sometimes, a bass will simply pick up your bait and spit it away from the nest, so being able to see what's happening underwater gives you an edge. Even if the water is muddy, you can watch your line at the point where it enters the water for any unusual movement down below.

Look for spawning bass in the backs of coves, and also try out deeper areas adjacent to shallow sand or gravel flats where big females are likely to be staged up. Bass beds are circular-looking areas on the lake bottom, and they can usually be found in groups. Soft plastic baits twitched slowly along the bottom are good bets for bedding bass. Be patient and pay attention to the slightest bumps or line movements.

Sand- and gravel-bottomed areas are preferred by spawning bass, and good spots to toss your bait, if you can't see the beds, include the base of submerged timber and underneath lily pads and other vegetation.

There's a debate about whether anglers should keep spawning bass that they catch, with conservation-minded anglers saying that keeping an egg-laden female that will lay thousands of eggs eliminates the chance for those eggs to grow into adult bass. The other side of the argument claims that there are so many bass spawning in a lake that the impact is negligible. Most folks I know release egg-bearing females after a photo and maybe a weight check if it's a bigger fish.

The bag limit for largemouth bass is five per day per angler, and there's a minimum 14-inch length requirement. And, of course, a valid Texas freshwater fishing license is required.

Lake Whitney fishing report

Lake Whitney striper guide Clay Yadon (Reel Deal Striper Guide Service) is looking for some consistency with Mother Nature. "Consistent weather makes for consistent fishing," he said, "and when you've got winds blowing thirty miles an hour from the south on one day, thirty miles an hour from the north the next, and no wind at all the following day, it's hard to put a game plan together for the week."

Not that he's complaining. He does, after all, get to fish every day and get paid to do it. Plus, he's been overcoming the challenges to put lots of fish in the boat. "It has been really good, with limits every day — but some days we have to work harder for those limits than others," Yadon said.

He said that currently, the stripers are scattered out — in the transition period between winter and spring — but says with warmer days and nights, along with longer daylight hours, it won't be long before the shad start spawning, the fish move shallow, and the topwater bite and spring feeding pattern will set into place.

Whitney anglers are catching good numbers of stripers on swim baits and umbrella rigs, but Yadon is still partial to using live shad, saying it's more work for him, but easier on his customers, especially newcomers to fishing who don't have their skills built up yet.