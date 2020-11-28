Outdoors: Wildlife behavior should return to normal heading into December

“Normally, the pomps and jacks would be peaking now,” he said. “Historically, the last time you see jacks in the surf is December 19, and so far only a few have been caught.”

He added that it’s possible that baitfish could be migrating offshore out of reach, but time will tell.

Thorsen is also test-driving a new duck recipe for Vortex Kitchen (Facebook). He says it has proven itself so far – even with scaup and redheads. Once the recipe completes the peer-review process, he’ll post it.

In the meantime, the Vortex Kitchen features a lot of other fish and game recipes, along with other meals. I even spotted a recipe for Figgy Pudding just in time for Christmas.

King recovering

Best wishes go out to catfishing legend Danny King, who’s on the mending side of recent health woes, including separate bouts with COVID-10 and pneumonia. He says there’s a lot going on in the catfishing world, and he’s ready to get back in the middle of it.

By the way, if you’ve ever used his Danny King’s Catfish Punch Bait, one of the first things you probably noticed was the strong odor. In fact, if smell was represented by light, you’d have to wear a welder’s mask to look directly at it.