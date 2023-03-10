Van Davis of Be Awesome Now is hosting two six-week workout sessions for people of all fitness levels beginning Monday.

The Walk and Tone program will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30-6:15 p.m. at Poage Park in Woodway on Monday and at Hewitt Park in Hewitt on Wednesday.

The Strength and Stretch program will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-9:45 a.m. at Crestview Church of Christ Community Center, located at 7129 Delhi Road in Woodway.

The cost for each program is $60 for all 12 sessions. To register or ask questions, email Van_Davis@baylor.edu.