Pitchers hurl one-hitter as District 9's dominance rolls along at World Series

LOWER SUSSEX, Del. — The no-hitter fell by the wayside, but District 9’s domination just keeps on rolling along.

District 9 pitchers Christi McGuire and Nicole Mucha combined on a one-hitter in a 12-0 win over the East champion from Camden, Delaware, to wrap up pool play at the Senior League Softball World Series on Thursday. District 9 improved to a perfect 4-0 at the event, and advances on to Friday’s quarterfinals as the top seed from its pool.

It was yet another overwhelming performance for the Central Texas all-stars, who have outscored their World Series opponents, 38-6.

McGuire opened with five hitless innings to set the tone in the circle. She struck out six and walked none, and Delaware’s only baserunner in that span reached via an error in the fourth. Delaware finally broke up the no-hit bid in the bottom of the seventh, when Alyssa Kennard led off the inning with a double off District 9 reliever Nicole Mucha. But Mucha quickly recovered to nail down the final three outs, thanks to a strikeout and a pair of flyouts.

Obviously with that level of pitching, District 9 didn’t need a ton of offense. Nevertheless, the team’s big boppers supplied it anyway. They cranked out 14 hits and got production from up and down the batting order. For instance, nine-hole hitter Lauren Harris led the way with a 3-for-4 performance, scoring two runs and driving in two.

Leadoff batter Ky-Li Alonzo also turned in a terrific show at the plate, banging a triple, a home run and driving in four runs. Kaidence Quinn went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs. McGuire helped her own cause by going 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI.

For all its struggles to generate any offense against McGuire, Delaware trailed only 4-0 through five innings. But District 9 widened the gap with a four-run sixth and a four-run seventh, highlighted by Quinn’s two-run round-tripper in the sixth and Alonzo’s two-run shot in the final inning.

Should District 9 advance through Friday’s quarterfinals, the semifinals are slated for 4:30 p.m. Central on Saturday. The championship game will be played at 6 p.m. Sunday and will be televised on ESPN2.

The Waco area has won the Senior League World Series twice in the past, in 2002 and 2019.