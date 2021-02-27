Power through: Special Olympics athletes adapt to COVID-era competition

Caitlin Clough is a triplet, and her sisters, Hannah and Jenna, have joined their mom as coaches. Heidi Clough said the virtual meetings and events have been vital in keeping Caitlin engaged throughout the last year.

“I think she wants to compete. I’ve seen it help her both in her mental health and her physical well-being,” Heidi Clough said. “We’re grateful that there’s this opportunity where she can still stay connected and participate in a safe manner.”

Few sports offer the kind of uninhibited joy and camaraderie as Special Olympics events. Casey Moeslein, president of Baylor University’s Special Olympics student volunteer organization, said she misses being able to go to practices and tournaments. She has been a member of the Baylor volunteer group since her freshman year, so she knows what has been lost in not being able to gather for things like big track and field meets.

In place of that, Moeslein and the Baylor group have jumped in to help with the virtual format. They contacted several local Special Olympics teams and made a connection that has sustained all involved.