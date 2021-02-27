Power through: Special Olympics athletes adapt to COVID-era competition

Robinson multi-sport athlete Rubin Randolph made the most of his chance last week to compete in front of a live, cheering audience once again.
Randolph stepped up to the deadlift in a virtual Special Olympics powerlifting event and confidently hoisted 155 pounds as a weight room full of his biggest fans chanted “Rubin! Rubin!.” After holding the bar long enough for a qualifying mark he dropped it and the crowd went wild.
The best part of sports had returned.
Since March, when the rising COVID-19 pandemic scrambled the way people do sports around the world, organizations have grappled with the way to return. The NBA created a bubble. Major League Baseball returned without fans for most of the 2020 season. The NFL opted for a choose-your-own adventure approach to fan attendance.
In Central Texas, high schools have met the challenge of getting back on the playing field, while colleges have had mixed results.
But one group is still waiting to gather and return to play. Special Olympics athletes had all of their local and state events canceled for 2020. As of now, practices, games and tournaments are still on hold.
Instead, the organization has turned to a format called SO Connected. Special Olympics athletes are competing virtually in sports including bocce, volleyball and powerlifting. They are also keeping up with each other and their coaches through weekly Zoom and other social media meetings.
It is an effort to do something, but there is still a void.
“They first canceled the spring and summer games,” Randolph said. “Now they’ve moved (this year’s) summer games to September. It’s hard on everybody.”
Randolph has returned to his longtime job at Schmaltz Sandwich Shop, where he specializes in customer service. While many Special Olympics athletes are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus complications, Randolph is physically fit and able to be in group settings as safely as anyone.
His brothers, Mark and Steve Randolph, and Robinson High School boys’ powerlifting coach Ross Caraway decided it was time to have a semi-virtual meet.
On Tuesday, Rubin Randolph performed his virtual powerlifting event at the Robinson weight room with the Rockets lifters cheering for him. Randolph benched 115 pounds to go along with his deadlift of 155.
There is a lot of mutual respect between the Robinson athletes and Randolph, who runs the school’s flags after touchdowns at Rocket football games.
“He doesn’t miss a game,” Caraway said. “The kids know he’s going to be on the sidelines. Whenever I told them Rubin is coming to do this, they wanted to help out. There’s a connection there, Rubin being such a loyal fan.”
It is no surprise Randolph put up impressive numbers in powerlifting. He won the state championship in shot put in 2019, the last time the event was held. Track and field is one of his main sports as he runs the 100-meter dash and anchors his relay team.
He is also an ambassador for Special Olympics in general. Like most of the athletes, he is looking forward to normal competition, but he sees the value in virtual sports.
“It kept me going. It kept my fellow athletes going,” Randolph said. “We just do what we can to stay healthy.”
When the pandemic hit, Special Olympics staff and volunteers were pressed into a unique kind of service. For many Special Olympics athletes, their sports are an important way to socialize with peers and a source of motivation in daily life.
Tommy Smith is the area director for Special Olympics in Waco. He said the organization moved quickly to provide opportunities after the coronavirus pandemic altered normal competition.
“Using the Facebook platform, we would put daily activities on there,” Smith said. “We had people doing various forms of exercises to keep them active. We had people with nutrition background, showing us healthy snacks that they could make. Other things like a how-to project that they could do around the house. It was on a daily basis and that’s why we called it SO Connected.”
Heidi Clough is a Special Olympics coach for Team Gatesville and the parent of an athlete. Her daughter, Caitlin Clough, has competed in Special Olympics events since 2017 and embraced the SO Connected concept. She has participated in three of the virtual state games as well as community activities including bingo and a virtual dance party.
Caitlin Clough is a triplet, and her sisters, Hannah and Jenna, have joined their mom as coaches. Heidi Clough said the virtual meetings and events have been vital in keeping Caitlin engaged throughout the last year.
“I think she wants to compete. I’ve seen it help her both in her mental health and her physical well-being,” Heidi Clough said. “We’re grateful that there’s this opportunity where she can still stay connected and participate in a safe manner.”
Few sports offer the kind of uninhibited joy and camaraderie as Special Olympics events. Casey Moeslein, president of Baylor University’s Special Olympics student volunteer organization, said she misses being able to go to practices and tournaments. She has been a member of the Baylor volunteer group since her freshman year, so she knows what has been lost in not being able to gather for things like big track and field meets.
In place of that, Moeslein and the Baylor group have jumped in to help with the virtual format. They contacted several local Special Olympics teams and made a connection that has sustained all involved.
“We’ve been having weekly Zoom calls with (Waco-area team) The Incredibles,” Moeslein said. “We just kind of spend an hour talking and playing different games. We’ve played bingo and hangman and kind of anything they want to do. During Christmas time, we had a big party for basically all the Central Texas teams and we teamed up with TCU to put that on.”
While the virtual activities have been vital to keeping athletes going, it is no replacement for in-person competition. Smith said the Texas Special Olympics risk-mitigation committee will meet soon to discuss returning to play, possibly late in the spring in some places and the summer and fall in others.
Until events open up again, coaches and volunteers are balancing the tasks of promoting virtual competition, consoling athletes who are growing restless, and showing gratitude to their supporters.
“I think it’s important for our community to know that we are still working hard to keep our athletes connected and we are so grateful for our community, because they’re still supporting us,” Cough said. “It’s important for us to say, ‘Hey we see what you’re doing. We appreciate you. This is going to a good thing. Your support is not wasted. It’s going where it needs to be. Families like myself are grateful.’”