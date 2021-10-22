Pumping twice the Iron: Baylor alum among group tackling 2 Waco Ironman races

Is it possible to have too much iron in one’s blood?
Medically speaking, sure. Ironman speaking, well, a couple of dozen people are about to find out.
Among that group is Chimene Fikkert. She’s a Baylor graduate who lives in Fort Worth who has been racing in triathlons for the past 12 years. But she’s never quite attempted anything like what she’ll tackle this weekend.
That’s because almost no one has. Fikkert plans to compete in Saturday’s Ironman Waco race, a full 140.6-mile test of endurance. Unlike the majority of that field, though, Fikkert won’t take Sunday off, as she hopes to turn around and race again in the Ironman Waco 70.3 event.
“Obviously I think the goal for anyone doing a half or full Ironman is to finish,” Fikkert said. “I’m not one who is going to place in my age group, that’s just not me. And that’s OK. So my goal is, Saturday is Saturday, and I don’t worry about anything but Saturday. And then Sunday is going to be icing on the cake. Or, as my coach says, to check the crazy box.”
Fikkert won’t be the only one “checking the crazy box.” As of earlier this week, 23 men and women had registered for both Ironman races. This weekend presents such pioneers with a unique opportunity, considering Waco will become the first city in North America to host a pair of Ironman races on consecutive days.
Fikkert has been competing in triathlons for the past nine years, and one of the regular stops on her racing journey has been a July Ironman race in Lake Placid, N.Y. As 2021 dawned, she looked ahead to that event and couldn’t seem to muster much enthusiasm for it.
“I was really struggling with the excitement for the (Lake Placid) event. I don’t know — I turned 50 this year, I felt like I needed a new goal,” Fikkert said. “When they said they were going to have the full Ironman in Waco, my husband and I both went to Baylor, so we love Waco. When they announced that they were having the full with the half back to back, I thought, that really sounds like a new kind of goal. So, here we are.”
Fikkert has enjoyed running most of her life. In fact, when she first waded into the triathlon waters, she did so with the idea of building up her strength and lowering her times enough to qualify for the Boston Marathon.
“The marathon had become so big that I decided I needed to do the Ironman first to make the marathon smaller, because the marathon is ‘only’ part three of the Ironman,” Fikkert said. “I decided to do an Ironman, and then glory to God, the very next isolated marathon I ran I qualified for Boston.”
Little did Fikkert or any other competitor know that the 2013 Boston Marathon would be fraught with tragedy. A pair of terrorists planted bombs near the finish line that detonated during the race, killing three people and injuring hundreds more.
“I crossed the finish line right before the first bomb went off. It was crazy,” Fikkert said. “It was unnerving, obviously like nothing I’ve ever experienced before. Fortunately, my friends, my husband, my friend’s spouse, everyone was good.”
That frightening incident did not deter Fikkert from pursuing her racing passion. Since 2012, she has completed five full Ironman races and four half Ironmans, in addition to several other marathons and bike races.
For Fikkert, a first-place medal isn’t the carrot that she chases. She enjoys pushing herself. She likes making steps of improvement, however incremental they might be.
And like a lot of Texans, she loves tacos. And pizza. And pasta with a crisp side salad. …
“I think, number one, I like to eat. It gives you an excuse to eat,” Fikkert said, laughing. “But I like the fact that you can have goals within goals within goals, in that if I want to make my swim a little faster or my transitions or my bike or my run a little faster, you can have levels of goals where you can walk away a winner no matter what your time is, no matter where you place in your age group. I think it’s nice to set a goal you can accomplish and you feel good about at the end of the day. So, triathlon offers an opportunity to set lots of little goals.”
Training for a triathlon demands discipline and dedication. Training for not just one, but two Ironmans is something different altogether. When Fikkert decided to go all in for this most challenging of Texas two-steps, she did something she’d never done before.
She hired a coach.
She’d trained with groups of like-minded friends for years, following what she called the “triathlon bible.” Her Ironman training schedule in the past typically involved a long bike ride on, say, a Saturday, followed by a long run on Sunday. But Chimene’s coach wanted to build up her stamina, so he tweaked her schedule to long sessions on the bike both Saturday and Sunday, followed by a lengthy run on Monday.
Fikkert also got a taste of the swimming portion of Ironman Waco when she and her husband Arnold participated in the Beast of the Brazos Swim in early October, put on by the Greater Waco Sports Commission.
Every triathlete can benefit from a solid support system, and Fikkert has that. She’s a pediatrician in Fort Worth and Arnold works as a surgeon there. They both are Baylor graduates and met in medical school, so they’ve got that in common.
When Chimene first started competing in triathlons, it inspired Arnold, and he began competing in the occasional Ironman race shortly thereafter. Chimene — whose friends call her Chi-Chi — also dubbed Arnold “the best Sherpa in the entire universe.” (No, the Ironman doesn’t involve scaling any mountain peaks. Triathlon Sherpas help athletes with nutrition, logistics and just good, old-fashioned cheering.)
When Fikkert hopefully crosses the finish line for a second time of the weekend on Sunday, she said that she’ll be looking forward to a big meal and a long nap. She said that whenever she finishes a race, she also thanks God for sustaining her. She mentioned that one of the Bible verses that motivates her is 2 Samuel 22:33, which reads, “It is God who arms me with strength and keeps my way secure.”
Fikkert and her fellow double-duty Ironman racers will need all the strength they can get this weekend. She said that she thinks it’s great that others will be joining her in this crazy quest. There is a sense of community in that — even if it’s a slightly deranged community, she added with a laugh.
“When I went to athlete check-in (Wednesday) I asked. Ironman was gracious enough to let us have just one bib number, so there’s less change from Saturday to Sunday, less steps to go through,” she said. “So I asked and (the official) said there were about 20 or so, which I think is so fun. … We should all be medicated and hospitalized together.”