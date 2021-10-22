Pumping twice the Iron: Baylor alum among group tackling two Ironman races

“I crossed the finish line right before the first bomb went off. It was crazy,” Fikkert said. “It was unnerving, obviously like nothing I’ve ever experienced before. Fortunately, my friends, my husband, my friend’s spouse, everyone was good.”

That frightening incident did not deter Fikkert from pursuing her racing passion. Since 2012, she has completed five full Ironman races and four half Ironmans, in addition to several other marathons and bike races.

For Fikkert, a first-place medal isn’t the carrot that she chases. She enjoys pushing herself. She likes making steps of improvement, however incremental they might be.

And like a lot of Texans, she loves tacos. And pizza. And pasta with a crisp side salad. …

“I think, number one, I like to eat. It gives you an excuse to eat,” Fikkert said, laughing. “But I like the fact that you can have goals within goals within goals, in that if I want to make my swim a little faster or my transitions or my bike or my run a little faster, you can have levels of goals where you can walk away a winner no matter what your time is, no matter where you place in your age group. I think it’s nice to set a goal you can accomplish and you feel good about at the end of the day. So, triathlon offers an opportunity to set lots of little goals.”