For the Midway Little League Softball All-Stars, the tingle, the nerves, the excitement all felt similar.

But no less special.

Midway is headed back to the Little League Softball World Series after shutting out Texas East, 6-0, in Thursday’s championship game of the Southwestern Regional Tournament at the George W. Bush Training Complex. That means the Texas West champs will get their shot to defend the World Series title they claimed last summer.

“This run has been a little bit special,” said Midway coach Edward Ramos, who also coached last year’s title team. “We knew what we would be, we knew we had a target on our backs and we’d get everybody’s best, whereas last year we flew under the radar and caught everyone by surprise. But the girls were geared up and ready for the competition and the challenge.”

It helps having championship experience. Nine players for Midway returned from last year’s World Series-winning team to go with three new additions. Having that many players who have been through this wild ride before made a significant difference.

“For sure, it’s big for those kids, having played on the big stage and having played lot together,” Ramos said. “And then our three additions have been three huge additions. They bring a lot to the table.”

The returning players for Midway are Rylee Little, Ambri Ramos, Zaneria Hughes, Kaitlyn Lowe, Kyndal Brown, Jayada Greene, Clara Becknauld, Alexandria “Cami” Mitchell and Jadynn Serrato. The three newcomers are Brooklyn Jamerson, Jazz Guerrero and Taylor Kasten.

Midway went 4-0 at the regional tournament and outscored its opponents, 23-1. Squeaking out a run against these girls, who feature a World Series veteran in Hughes in the circle, is no easy task.

“Our pitching and defense is there,” Ramos said. “We tell the girls all the time, as long as the pitching and defense is there, it doesn’t take that much run support, just a few runs here and there. … That said, our lineup has been tough.”

After another win in the sweltering July heat and another sweaty-but-sweet dogpile, the Midway girls have earned a break. They’ll get one — for a quick minute, then it’s back to work, as the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, N.C., begins on Aug. 6.

“It’s been a long week, a long summer,” Ramos said. “These girls have been at it about the last two-and-a-half month, usually five days a week. We’ll give them a much-needed break on Friday and Saturday, and then we’ll probably be right back at it on Sunday. We’ve got some fine-tuning we need to do before that trip.”

They’re not complaining. The challenge (and hoopla) of the World Series is why they practice so hard for so long. And they want nothing more than to stuff another banner into the overhead compartment.

“That’s the plan,” Ramos said. “We really want to try to represent our area and go back-to-back.”