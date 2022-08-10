Rich like Hughes: Midway pitcher spins no-hitter, fans 16 in World Series win

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Put this one in your scrapbook, Zaneria Hughes. Rip out the scorebook sheet and slap it on your refrigerator. It’s one to remember.

Hughes delivered a big-time pitching effort for the Midway all-stars, throwing a no-hitter while striking out 16 as her team blanked Latin America, 2-0, on Wednesday at the Little League Softball World Series. That helped Midway stay unbeaten through two games at the event.

They’ll next play at 6 p.m. Central time Friday, against the winner of Virginia and California.

Hughes made sure her hitters wouldn’t have to muster much in the way of offense on this day. She retired the first 13 hitters she faced, and had the Puerto Rico team fishing for air, as she struck out the side in the first, third and fourth innings.

Puerto Rico, the Latin America Region champs, finally eked out a baserunner when Onariys Villafane worked a one-out walk in the fifth. But Hughes didn’t even blink. She struck out the next batter and then induced a groundout to get out of the inning.

She opened the sixth inning with another strikeout before Puerto Rico’s Dyliannis Nieves reached on a Midway error. Hughes again made sure to extinguish any glimmer of hope that Puerto Rico had of a rally. She closed out the game in typically dominating fashion, striking out the final two batters to put a heck of a cherry on the sundae. It was her fourth inning out of six that she struck out the side.

Puerto Rico’s pitcher Alejandra Perez proved pretty stingy as well, as she allowed only three hits while striking out six. The game was scoreless until the fifth, when Midway broke through with some slick run manufacturing. Rylee Little reached on a Puerto Rico error to lead off the inning. She moved to second base on a groundout, then tagged and advanced to third on a flyout by Hughes, before scurrying home when the rightfielder bobbled the ball for another error.

Midway added an insurance run in the top of the sixth. They loaded the bases on a pair of walks and a Alexandria Mitchell single. Then Puerto Rico’s Perez issued another walk, this time to Midway’s Little, and the RBI pushed the score to 2-0.

Hughes, Mitchell and Clara Becknaud accounted for Midway’s three hits.

But Hughes stole the show in the circle. She tossed 59 of her 80 pitches for strikes in the breezy, especially efficient pitching performance.