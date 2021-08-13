Robinson blanks New York for first World Series win, 2-0

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Robinson All-Stars plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on their way to a 2-0 win over New York, for the Central Texans’ first victory of the Little League Softball World Series on Friday.

The game was scoreless until the fifth, when Robinson’s Haven Hansen opened the inning with a leadoff single. Robinson eventually loaded the bases on a New York error and an intentional walk before Peyton Richards smacked an RBI single to left to drive home Hansen with the first run of the game.

Robinson promptly added an insurance run on another single from Isabelle Mathis.

That was more than enough for Robinson pitcher Raelynn Van Zee, who went the distance in the circle on her way to the shutout and struck out eight.

The victory pushes Robinson’s World Series pool play record to 1-1. They’ll next play Virginia at 3 p.m. Central time on Saturday, in a game that can be viewed on ESPN Plus.