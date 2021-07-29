Robinson Little League falls in regional final, but still World Series-bound

Robinson’s regional tournament experience ended with a loss, but the season will continue.
Oklahoma broke loose with three runs in the top of the eighth inning to take an 8-5 victory over the Robinson all-stars in the championship game of the Southwestern Regional Little League Softball Tournament on Thursday. However, both Oklahoma and Robinson, the Texas West state champ, will advance to the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina. Due to COVID-19 protocols, Little League opted to send two teams from every U.S. region to the World Series this season.
Robinson clinched its spot in the regional title game, and consequently the World Series, with a 2-0 shutout of Louisiana on Wednesday.
In Thursday’s title tilt, Robinson fell behind 4-0 early in the game, but fought back. Oklahoma put up a four-spot in the opening inning, highlighted by Lilly Beverage’s frosty two-run single.
Robinson cut the gap to 4-3 in the third. Raelynn Van Zee drilled a line-drive single to plate Brenleigh Robinson, and two batters later Peyton Richards produced a two-run single to send home Lexi Rosillo and Van Zee.
After Oklahoma responded with a single run in the fourth, Robinson again narrowed the gap to a one-run deficit in the bottom of the inning. Brenleigh Robinson pounded a one-out double for Robinson, then gave way to pinch runner Reese Tate. She moved to third on an Oklahoma error, and promptly scored on a Rossillo groundout, trimming Oklahoma’s lead to 5-4.
Robinson’s all-stars came through in the clutch in the bottom of the sixth to send the contest to extra frames. After Brenleigh Robinson reached on an error, Haven Hansen stroked a double to center field to push her teammate home with the tying run.
The score stayed tied at 5 until the top of the eighth, when Oklahoma’s Ailanee Hicks delivered a two-run, go-ahead single. The visitors added one more in the inning on a sacrifice fly, and Robinson wasn’t able to answer in the bottom of the inning.
Brenleigh Robinson’s two doubles paced Robinson at the plate, while Isabelle Mathis went 2-for-4. Kandace Burnett topped Oklahoma with a 4-for-4 effort, scoring two runs and driving in two. Riley Dotson picked up the win in the circle for Oklahoma, going 4.1 innings and yielding only two hits.
The World Series will be held Aug. 11-18 in Greenville, N.C. Robinson’s appearance will be the program’s first since 2013. However, the Waco area has produced the most championships in the 47-year history of the event, as Midway won 11 titles from 1992-2004 while Lake Air claimed the championship in 2017.