Robinson Little League falls in regional final, but still World Series-bound

Robinson’s regional tournament experience ended with a loss, but the season will continue.

Oklahoma broke loose with three runs in the top of the eighth inning to take an 8-5 victory over the Robinson all-stars in the championship game of the Southwestern Regional Little League Softball Tournament on Thursday. However, both Oklahoma and Robinson, the Texas West state champ, will advance to the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina. Due to COVID-19 protocols, Little League opted to send two teams from every U.S. region to the World Series this season.

Robinson clinched its spot in the regional title game, and consequently the World Series, with a 2-0 shutout of Louisiana on Wednesday.

In Thursday’s title tilt, Robinson fell behind 4-0 early in the game, but fought back. Oklahoma put up a four-spot in the opening inning, highlighted by Lilly Beverage’s frosty two-run single.

Robinson cut the gap to 4-3 in the third. Raelynn Van Zee drilled a line-drive single to plate Brenleigh Robinson, and two batters later Peyton Richards produced a two-run single to send home Lexi Rosillo and Van Zee.