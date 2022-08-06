Sass and sizzle: District 9 surges onward to World Series championship game

LOWER SUSSEX, Del. — With plenty of sass and sizzle, District 9 looked like a championship-worthy squad in winning two games Saturday.

Fittingly, the Central Texas team will get its chance to play for a championship on Sunday.

District 9 — comprised of players from several Centex Little Leagues — showed its relentlessness in ousting Florida, 9-2, in the semifinals of the Senior League World Series. That marked District 9’s second win of the day, as they also run-ruled Canada, 11-1, in a quarterfinal game Saturday morning that had been washed out from the night before.

District 9 advances on to face Frankford, Delaware, in Sunday’s title clash, which features a 6 p.m. Central first pitch. That game will be televised on ESPN2.

After the final out was recorded against Florida, the Central Texans jumped and hugged and laughed, even while knowing they’ve still got a little more work to do.

“They love it. They’ve put in a lot of work, and they deserve it,” said District 9 manager Chance Bacon, in a postgame TV interview. “It’s just a blessing. What Little League does for these families, all these families, not just ours, but every team in the tournament, I just can’t say enough.”

In the semifinal game, Florida pushed District 9 into a quick hole with a two-run top of the first inning. Jaelyn Riley worked a leadoff walk against District 9 pitcher Izzy Garcia of Troy. Hard-hitting two-hole hitter Melanie Moreno followed by launching a home run over the fence in left. Moreno then showed off a bit before she scored, turning backward and essentially moon-walking to the plate while her teammates celebrated.

That gave Florida a 2-0 lead, but Moreno’s display probably only fired up District 9 more. The Texans scored in ever inning, and flashed their power with no-doubt home runs of their own from Christi McGuire and Ky-Li Alonzo.

After scoring one run in the bottom of the first, District 9 took the lead for good with a three-run second inning. Miah Corona tied the game with an RBI single, Ava Hrabal gave her squad the lead with a triple to center, and Lauren Harris stretched the gap to 4-2 with a sacrifice fly.

One through nine in the lineup, District 9 can do damage at the plate, and they just kept coming. Three more runs crossed the plate in the third, as McGuire set the tone with a solo homer. Later in the inning, they added two more on a Hrabal RBI hit and a Florida error.

Garcia gave District 9 a complete-game effort in the circle, which should set up the Texans’ other pitchers nicely for the final. Garcia worked up and down in the zone and pocketed five strikeouts to offset three walks. Her offspeed pitches proved effective in keeping Florida off-balance.

At the dish, Hrabal and Alonzo both went 3-for-3 to fuel a 10-hit effort for the Southwest champs. Alonzo was 5-for-6 on the day, and sparkled defensively at shortstop.

Earlier in the day, District 9 took care of Canada in an 11-1 run-rule win in the quarterfinals.

Lindsay Talafuse was locked in all game, and went 4-for-4 with two doubles two RBIs. Kaidence Quinn went 3-for-4 with two runs scored while Alonzo doubled twice in three at-bats and scored a pair of runs as well.

For all of District 9’s hitting prowess, what is sometimes overlooked is just how sharp they’ve been defensively throughout the summer. That was on display again in this one, highlighted by a splendid bit of teamwork in the fifth inning. With Canada’s LJ Kundert on first base following a two-out walk, Mattea Burrill drove a double to left field. Kundert hustled around the bases and tried to score, but the Texans wouldn’t have it. Leftfielder Shyann Mondragon of Lorena fielded the ball quickly and hurled a throw into the shortstop Alonzo, who then fired a strike of a relay throw to catcher Kiara Walker to cut down Kundert at the plate.

So, now District 9 will look to bring another World Series title home to the Waco area. District 9 has already beaten that Delaware team once in the tournament, 8-3. It will also mark a rematch of the last Senior League World Series tournament championship game played in 2019, also won by District 9. The Series wasn’t played in either 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19.