Seventh-run splash sends District 9 to World Series-opening win

LOWER SUSSEX, Del. — With their bright orange and yellow jerseys, the District 9 all-stars kept shining even after the sun went down.

District 9, the Southwest Regional champions, came up with a six-run rally in the seventh inning to withstand a gallant effort from Latin America and win, 8-2, to open up the Senior League Softball World Series on Monday night.

The Latin America team — operating out of the island nation of Curacao — fought back from a 2-1 deficit to score a single run in the bottom of the sixth inning and tie the game. But District 9, made up of players from around Central Texas, showed a tough chin, and came right back in the seventh to pull ahead for good.

They pushed home the go-ahead run on a line-drive single to center from Journee White, and tacked on two more on consecutive RBI doubles from Christi McGuire and Kaidence Quinn. Then, with two outs and two on, Kiara Walker added some sweet insurance by poking a pinch-hit two-run triple just inside the right-field line. Delanie Evans completed the seventh-inning outburst with an infield single to score Walker.

McGuire, from Academy High School, delivered a mammoth pitching performance in the circle to fuel the Texans’ win. Mixing speeds beautifully, she struck out 13 and scattered seven hits.

District 9 will play its second pool play game against host Delaware at 7 p.m. Tuesday.