Sports on TV for Friday, June 23 (all times Central)
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. — FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at St. Kilda
4 a.m. (Saturday) — FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
3 p.m. — FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
4:30 p.m. — FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
5:30 p.m. — USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
7 p.m. — FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
CFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m. — CBSSN — Montreal at Hamilton
FISHING
3 p.m. — CBSSN — SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic - Day 2, Sandestin, Fla.
GOLF
5:30 a.m. — GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
10 a.m. — GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.
2 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
6 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)
1 a.m. (Saturday) — GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Third Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea
HORSE RACING
noon — FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m. — ESPN — PFL Regular Season Main Card: Welterweights & Lightweights, Atlanta
MLB BASEBALL
5:40 p.m. — APPLETV+ — Pittsburgh at Miami
6 p.m. — Bally Sports Southwest — Texas at NY Yankees
6:05 p.m. — APPLETV+ — NY Mets at Philadelphia
9 p.m. — MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco
TENNIS
4 a.m. — TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals
5 a.m. — TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals
4:30 a.m. (Saturday) — TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals
5 a.m. (Saturday) — TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m. — ION — New York at Atlanta
9 p.m. — ION — Dallas at Los Angeles