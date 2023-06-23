Sports on TV for Saturday, June 24 (all times Central)
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. — FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
11 a.m. — USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
noon — USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
2:30 p.m. — USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
6 p.m. — FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)
8 p.m. — FS2 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The Menards 250, Elko Speedway, Elko New Market, Minn.
6:30 p.m. — CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 12, Portland, Ore.
BOWLING
2 p.m. — CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Positioning Round, Arlington, Wash.
4 p.m. — CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round, Arlington, Wash.
BOXING
8 p.m. — SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams (Middleweights), Minneapolis
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m. — ESPN — College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
ESPNU — College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.(Ump Camera)
FISHING
11 a.m. — CBSSN — SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic - Day 3, Sandestin, Fla.
GOLF
6:30 a.m. — GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
11 a.m. — FS1 — Armed Forces Cup: Championship, San Diego
noon — GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
2 p.m. — CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.
11 p.m. — GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Final Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea
HORSE RACING
8 a.m. — NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England
noon — FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m. — FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10:30 a.m. — ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Jacksonville, Fla.
2 p.m. — ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria (Featherweights), Jacksonville, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
noon — FOX — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London
3 p.m. — Bally Sports Southwest — Texas at NY Yankees
3 p.m. — FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Toronto OR Kansas City at Tampa Bay
6 p.m. — FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Detroit
9 p.m. — MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Colorado OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5 p.m. — FS2 — MLR: Houston at Seattle
10:55 p.m. — FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m. — FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Group A, Chicago
SOFTBALL
12:30 p.m. — ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.
3 p.m. — ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
4:30 a.m. — TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals
5 a.m. — TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals
5 a.m. (Sunday) — TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
noon — NBC — USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York
USFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — NBC — North Division Championship: Michigan at Pittsburgh
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m. — NBATV — Indiana at Las Vegas