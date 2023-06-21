Sports on TV for Thursday, June 2 (all times Central)
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Friday) — FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at St. Kilda
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m. — ESPN2 — College World Series: Wake Forest vs. LSU, Game 13, Omaha, Neb.
FISHING
3 p.m. — CBSSN — SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic - Day 1, Sandestin, Fla.
GOLF
5:30 a.m. — GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
10 a.m. — GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, First Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.
2 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
11 p.m. — GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Second Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea
5:30 a.m. (Friday) — GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
HORSE RACING
noon — FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
noon — MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Boston at Minnesota
6 p.m. — MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Tampa Bay (6:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — ABC — NBA Draft 2023: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPN — NBA Draft 2023: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.
10 p.m. — ESPN — NBA Draft 2023: Round 2, Brooklyn, N.Y.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m. — ESPNU — Minot Hot Tots at Bismarck Larks
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
4:30 a.m. — FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:55 a.m. — CBSSN — UEFA U-21 Euro Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. England, Group C, Batumi, Georgia
TENNIS
4 a.m. — TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. — TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Friday) — TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals
5 a.m. (Friday) — TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — CBSSN — Connecticut at Minnesota
PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Chicago
9 p.m. — PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Seattle