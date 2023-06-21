Sports on TV for Thursday, June 2 (all times Central)

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Friday) — FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at St. Kilda

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m. — ESPN2 — College World Series: Wake Forest vs. LSU, Game 13, Omaha, Neb.

FISHING

3 p.m. — CBSSN — SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic - Day 1, Sandestin, Fla.

GOLF

5:30 a.m. — GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

10 a.m. — GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, First Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.

2 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

11 p.m. — GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Second Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea

5:30 a.m. (Friday) — GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

HORSE RACING

noon — FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

noon — MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Boston at Minnesota

6 p.m. — MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Tampa Bay (6:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — ABC — NBA Draft 2023: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN — NBA Draft 2023: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.

10 p.m. — ESPN — NBA Draft 2023: Round 2, Brooklyn, N.Y.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m. — ESPNU — Minot Hot Tots at Bismarck Larks

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

4:30 a.m. — FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:55 a.m. — CBSSN — UEFA U-21 Euro Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. England, Group C, Batumi, Georgia

TENNIS

4 a.m. — TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. — TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Friday) — TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Friday) — TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — CBSSN — Connecticut at Minnesota

PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Chicago

9 p.m. — PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Seattle