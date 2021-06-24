As a longtime backpacker, my passion has been to see some of the best parts of America by foot.

A rim-to-rim Grand Canyon hike, a four-day trip circling Colorado’s Maroon Bells, trekking across parts of the incomparable John Muir Trail, and diving deep into the rugged Tetons are bucket list trips I’ve marked off.

I’ve literally walked all day, or at least 21 hours of it, hiking 11 miles with 6,200 feet of elevation gain to the summit of 14,505-foot Mount Whitney. After walking the 11 miles back, I still can’t tell you what the first two miles of the trail looked like since we started five hours before dawn and returned two hours after dusk.

My wife Karen and I once walked 16 miles through Zion National Park’s Narrows. Since most of the hike was in the Virgin River, our waterproof boots got thoroughly soaked, especially after we had to swim through a section following an afternoon downpour.

Throughout all our adventures, three constants have remained: The scenery has been spectacular, hiking all day has been exhilarating, and by nightfall we’ve been so exhausted that we’ve enjoyed the best sleep of our lives.

One of the great payoffs of backpacking is camping in some of the most gorgeous spots in the country.

Sleeping on an air mattress that’s only slightly more comfortable than an ironing board doesn’t exactly equate to a king-size bed at the Marriott. Getting pelted by hail and driving rain in a tiny, wet tent in the middle of the night can also be disconcerting.

But you tend to forget about any discomfort when you open your tent in the morning and awaken to beautiful mountains, canyons, lakes and waterfalls surrounding you.

There’s nothing quite like a tent with a view. Here are 10 of the best backcountry campsites Karen and I have experienced over the last two decades.

Alaska Basin (outside Grand Teton National Park): We tackled the four-day, 33-mile Grand Teton Loop in 2007, and the second night was unforgettable.

Getting there was an adventure as we climbed through Cascade Canyon and over Hurricane Pass before reaching Alaska Basin. Setting up our tent, I remarked to Karen “I don’t think I’ve ever felt so far from civilization.”

I’ve actually hiked much farther into the wilderness, but these rocky lakes sitting in the shadows of the Tetons seemed like a moonscape. Otherworldly is a word that’s thrown around a lot, but it perfectly describes this setting.

Highland Mary Lakes (Silverton, Colorado): If you’re camping at 12,000 feet, you’d better acclimate for a few days before packing your gear.

It’s a 1,700-foot climb to this trio of lakes near the Continental Divide in western Colorado. We had heard of these stunning lakes for years before finally doing this overnight backpacking trip last summer.

Most people do this eight-mile roundtrip as a dayhike, but the best way to enjoy it is to camp at the lakes overnight. We camped at the highest of the three lakes, and since we were well above treeline, we could really get a 360-degree view.

After soaking in the Rockies at sunset, we did a short hike to the Continental Divide trail the next morning. We caught some early morning hail on the way back down to the trailhead, but a backpack can make for a pretty good shield if you angle it the right way.

Half Dome cutoff (Yosemite National Park): Warming up for our 2005 trek to Mount Whitney, we did a three-day backpack from Tuolumne Meadows to Yosemite Valley.

After catching wide-open views of Cathedral and Sunrise lakes, we came to a junction that led to Half Dome on the second day. We were supposed to camp at Little Yosemite Valley that night, but a wild thought passed through my head.

“Half Dome is only two miles away,” I told Karen. “I might give it a shot.”

Following Yosemite regulations, we pitched our tent about 100 feet off the trail. Karen decided to stay at camp while I made the climb to the base of Half Dome, a 400-foot granite formation that’s one of Yosemite’s most iconic sights.

Since it was late in the day, there weren’t many people attempting Half Dome. I grabbed some gloves left at the base and started climbing the cables along the vertical route up the left side.

Boy was I unprepared. I was trying to get the last miles out of some old hiking boots, and there simply wasn’t enough traction to feel safe climbing up the slick granite rock. I made it about 100 feet up the cables before deciding to climb back down.

Feeling a bit dejected, I straggled back into camp. But spreading out before me was an amazing view of Half Dome and the surrounding area that glowed at sunset.

South Rim Trail (Big Bend National Park): This 12- to 14-mile hike in the Chisos Mountains is the best trail in Texas, and can be done as a long dayhike or a moderate overnight hike.

We drove to Big Bend two years ago and asked which backcountry sites are open. The ranger gave us a permit for Northeast 3.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You got NE3?” asked a veteran hiker at the information desk. “You’re lucky. That’s one of the best backcountry sites in the park.”

The dude was right. The campground had plenty of shade, but the real thrill was when you stepped about 100 feet toward the edge of the trail to see the wild, barren mountains near the Mexico border.

Bright Angel Campground (Grand Canyon National Park): A rim-to-rim Grand Canyon trip is a must for backpackers. Of course, it’s dangerously hot in the summer, but an oasis sits at the bottom at Bright Angel Campground.

First you have to get to the bottom, and from the North Rim that’s a 14-mile trek down the North Kaibab Trail that drops 5,707 feet in elevation. After hiking halfway down to Cottonwood campground on the first day of a four-day trip, we quickly learned we needed to be off the trail by 10 a.m. to avoid the worst of the 110-degree heat (and that’s in the shade).

When we reached Bright Angel Campground at mid-morning in June 2013, we were the first hikers off the trail. So we had our pick of campsites along Bright Angel Creek sitting in the shade of the massive canyon cropped by willows along the bank.

This campground is the most civilized backcountry campground you’ll ever find since a short walk will bring you to a restaurant that serves steak dinners in the evening.

It’s mostly there for guided mule rides to cabins at Phantom Ranch. But when you’re used to freeze-dried backpacking dinners, that $55 dollar steak will taste like the best meal of your life.

Fravert Basin (Aspen, Colorado): The Four-Pass Loop circling the Maroon Bells is the most beautiful backpack we’ve ever done.

Over four days and 26 miles, you’ll not only see the postcard-ready Bells but also flowered filled alpine meadows, gorgeous lakes and groves of Aspens.

We enjoyed great campsites along the trail near West Maroon Pass and Snowmass Lake, but our favorite is Fravert Basin. After crossing over 12,415-foot Frigid Air pass, we camped near the bottom of a high, gleaming waterfall on the back side of the Maroon Bells. It was a place of rare solitude far away from the crowds in one of the most popular hiking spots in Colorado.

Marie Lake (John Muir Trail): Smack dab in the middle of the 211-mile John Muir Trail sits Selden Pass in California’s Sierra Nevada mountain range.

We hiked over the 10,898-foot pass two summers ago, but were stopped from going much farther north by a raging stream. Retracing our steps southbound, lightning and hail ripped through Selden Pass.

You don’t want to mess with dangerous conditions, so we hurriedly set up our tent at Marie Lakes. We were only there a few hours before the storm passed, but we watched Mother Nature put on a quite a show through our tent flap.

Lake Aloha (Desolation Wilderness): If there was ever a backcountry misnomer, Desolation Wilderness takes the prize.

This stunning area of the Sierra Nevada mountain range that sits by Lake Tahoe is filled with rugged granite rock formations and red fir and lodgepole pines on the lower parts of the trail.

On the second of a three-day backpack in 2006, Karen and I trekked to stunning Lake Aloha with its crystal blue water circled by jagged mountains. Fortunately we got there well before sunset and were able to observe the lake from many different angles.

Wonder Lake (Denali National Park): There are two kinds of buses to take through Alaska’s Denali National Park: The tourist bus and the camper bus.

Of course, we opted for the latter.

This wasn’t a backpack per se, but we did have to load up our backpacks for a two-night stay at Wonder Lake. Our goal was to get in a little hiking on the alpine tundra and see 20,310-foot Denali, formerly named Mount McKinley.

Since Denali creates its own weather system, it’s often enveloped by clouds. Only about 33 percent of tourists get to see the massive mountain.

At 11 p.m. on a summer night in 2012, we listened to a park ranger speak on the history of Denali, the tallest peak in North America. Just as he finished his speech, the clouds parted like he had clicked a remote to unveil the mountain.

For the next three hours, Karen and I didn’t say much. We just stood there transfixed by Denali in all its glory.

Chicago Basin (Weminuche Wilderness): When you step off the Durango-Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, you quickly understand this isn’t the Chicago most people know.

The Chicago Basin is way out in the western Colorado wilderness, and to get there it takes a six-mile hike that climbs 2,800 feet on the Needle Creek trail from the train stop.

It’s a cool backcountry campground with access to three 14,000-foot peaks. We didn’t make it all the way up to those peaks, but we hiked to a couple of panoramic areas called Columbine Pass and Twin Lakes.

Watch out for the goats. They’re hungry for salt and will follow you around like you’re the Pied Piper of taffy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.