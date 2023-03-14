Some of us remember the dread of being a boy or girl at swimming lessons, watching big kids go off the high dive and wondering if the teacher was eventually going to call on us to scale the ladder and take that terrifying leap.

Others recall that moment quite differently.

As a young girl in Houston, Cynthia Potter couldn’t wait for the chance to ascend to the top of the three-meter springboard and start learning how to do all the twists and turns, frontflips and backflips.

Her parents set up prerequisites to make sure she was ready and, possibly, to delay the moment when their child started flinging herself through the air.

“I was fascinated when I saw people going off the diving boards,” said Potter, who first encountered the large swimming pool and diving boards at the county club where her family were members in Houston. “I was like ‘Can I do that?’

“The first thing that happened was they had a 50-meter pool. I don’t know that I had ever seen a 50-meter pool before. It was an Olympic pool. The rule in my family was that you had to be able to swim the length of the 50-meter pool before you would be allowed to take diving lessons. I was only about six or seven years old. I jumped in that pool and I said ‘Let me at it.’ I said ‘Now can I do it?’”

Potter, 72, and her two older sisters were encouraged by their father to engage in all varieties of activities — art, music, dance, sports. In short, if it was offered to girls in the 1950s, Potter and her sisters were going to get a chance to test their skills at it.

Ultimately, Potter would be the middle of five sisters. And perhaps the one born without fear.

“I love height and speed,” Potter said. “I liked the thought of doing gymnastics in a way. They didn’t really have gymnastics programs when I was growing up. But they had something called acrobatics. And so I loved that. Handstands and cartwheels and things like that. I probably would’ve done some gymnastics if it had been prolific with a lot of programs like there eventually were.”

In time, the Houston area became a nursery for world-class gymnasts. But Potter was destined to be Texas’ little flying, diving kangaroo.

Potter will enter the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in April on the strength of her 28 diving national championships, three world diver of the year titles and an Olympic bronze medal from the 1976 Montreal Games.

Potter competed in the Olympics in 1972 and 1976. Perhaps her best chance for Olympic gold was wiped out when the United States boycotted the 1980 Games in the former Soviet Union.

She has remained closely involved with the sport of diving as a popular color commentator for NBC, ESPN and others.

Finding good luck at the Shamrock

Her first spotlight, however, came at the magnificent pool at the Shamrock Hilton Hotel in Houston. Potter trained and competed as a swimmer and diver and performed with the water ballet (a precursor for synchronized swimming) at the Shamrock Hilton from before her 10th birthday until she graduated from high school.

“The Shamrock Hilton had this amazing International Club that the public could join. Along with the International Club came water shows that were put on when there would be big corporate or celebrity dinners, big events at the Shamrock Hilton,” Potter said. “They would have tables set up all around the pool on the pool deck. It was sort of a fancy night and we would put on water shows. I was concentrating on diving, but I did them all. They needed performers.

"I would do a little bit of the water ballet. It was a musical number and we would be going off the platform when the water ballet participants were in the pool. So it was an extravaganza and we earned money for what we called our travel fund. When we went to competitions we had some money to defer the costs of traveling and staying in hotels.”

Potter competed in Amateur Athletic Union national events throughout her high school years. But she hadn’t planned to make a career of diving beyond high school.

Little did she know she had caught the attention of Indiana University and United State Olympic diving coach Hobie Billingsley. The esteemed coach had told others in the diving world, including Potter’s coach Nany Duty Cunningham, that the young Houstonian was like a little kangaroo.

Potter, unaware of her growing fame in United State diving circles, had been accepted to the University of Texas. She had made arrangements to room with a friend in a UT dorm and go to school there despite the fact that women weren’t even allowed in the Longhorn swimming team’s pool at the time.

Then a phone call in the late spring of 1968 changed Potter’s trajectory.

“The conversation kind of went like, ‘Do you know who I am?’” Potter said, recalling Billingsley’s introduction. “I think I was probably wetting my pants because I was so excited to talk to this great diving coach. I said, ‘Yeah, I know who you are. You’re Hobie Billingsley, You’re one of the best diving coaches in the world.’ I don’t remember all the details. He said, ‘Do you want to come to Indiana?’ My first response was, ‘What for?’ I didn’t get it at all.”

Finding a home in Indiana

Although the Hoosiers didn’t have a women’s team, Billingsley had an agreement with the school to let him train a small selection of women divers at the Indiana team pool. He wanted Potter to come train with him and the men’s team. He also wanted her to come to Indiana in time to train for the 1968 Olympic trials that summer.

Potter was sold. She soon found out that going to Indiana and training full time as a diver was her version of Paradise.

However, she had to sell the idea to her mom.

“I said, ‘Mom, that was the diving coach from Indiana.’” Potter remembers. “She said, ‘Oh well, that’s nice.’ I said, ‘I’m going to Indiana.’ She looked at me like I had three heads and said, ‘You are not.’ I said, ‘Yeah, here’s how it’s going to work.’ Maybe a month later after I had graduated high school and gotten my acceptance to IU and all that, my mom and I got on an airplane.”

Potter made the 1968 U.S. Olympic team as an alternate, but didn’t travel to the Mexico City Games. Instead, she concentrated on freshman year studies at Indiana.

In 1972, Potter made the Olympic team for the three-meter springboard and 10-meter platform. An untimely foot injury might have kept her off the podium in the springboard, her strongest discipline, as she finished seventh.

Climbing the medal stand

She returned to the Olympics in 1976 in Montreal and this time placed third in the springboard, claiming her Olympic bronze medal.

“Seventy-six was sort of a transition period for women’s diving,” Potter said. “We were going from dives that were a little bit easier to difficult dives. There were a lot of divers that were trying to make the decision, myself included, on whether we would do the difficult dives and risk that even though they were higher in degree of difficulty or whether we would stick with our less risky dives. I was caught in between that.”

Potter made the 1980 U.S. Olympic team and received a Congressional Gold Medal in place of a chance to compete in Moscow. It’s clear from her memory of that period that, while she understands the difficult decision President Jimmy Carter faced, she’d still trade the medal she received for a chance to win Olympic gold.

Nevertheless, Potter remained a vibrant part of the U.S. diving community. She coached collegiate diving for 13 years with stints at SMU and Arizona. She has been a fixture in American diving broadcasts and has had a chance to at times work with her husband, sports producer Peter Lasser.

As she prepares to enter the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, it’s clear from a conversation with Potter that she retains some of the energy of the girl who couldn’t wait to jump in the pool and earn her chance to become a diver.

“It eventually came down to dance and diving,” Potter said. “I’m not saying I was great at both, but I was better than just average. I loved them both. I always say in my analysis, I always talk about the crossover between a good or experienced dancer and a springboard diver. The main ingredients there are the balance that you have to have. Off a spring board the rhythm and the timing are huge. If you love dance and you do it often, you’re going to be expected to learn how to stay in time with the music and be rhythmic. I think that was a huge benefit for me, growing up loving dance and trying to move my body to the music and sort of hone my skills in time and rhythm.”

Potter’s achievements show a diver worthy of her induction in the International Swimming Hall of Fame and the Texas Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame as well as her upcoming entry in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Her path to those things came about because Billingsley sought out a high school senior and gave her an opportunity.

“One phone call — thank goodness I was home and answered the phone — changed my life forever,” Potter said.