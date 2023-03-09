The world’s best disc golfers will make their annual stop in the Heart of Texas when the Waco Annual Charity Open (WACO) gets flying on Friday.

The three-day tournament marks the second stop on the Professional Disc Golf Association tour after a stop in Las Vegas. The pros will go birdie hunting at Brazos Park East, which local disc golfers know well as “the Beast.”

One guy who has proven adept at taming the Beast is Paul McBeth. The six-time world champion is the reigning WACO champion. He won last year’s tourney by three strokes at 23-under par for the 54-hole event. McBeth also had an 18-under single round in Waco in 2019.

The defending women’s champ in Waco is Valerie Mandujano at 9-under, giving her a four-stroke victory. But Mandujano is out of this event with an ankle injury. That could make five-time world champion Paige Pierce the favorite. She’s making her season debut this week in Waco.

The tournament runs through Sunday. There is also an amateur portion of the WACO happening this weekend on a temporary course set up at Lake Waco Golf Club.