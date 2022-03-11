Trio of disc golfers brave elements for early lead at Waco Annual Charity Open

On a bitterly cold morning to open the annual Waco Annual Charity Open, the world’s top disc golfers still manage to put up some splendid scores.

A trio of players — Paul McBeth, Luke Humphries and Nicholas Carl — shot 8-under 55 at Brazos Park East on Friday to share the first-round lead. Carl actually birded the first five holes of the round to set the pace, while McBeth, who had 10 birdies in his round, was prevented from going even lower with a double-bogey on the par-4, 609-foot 12th basket.

McBeth is aiming for his second WACO title to go with the one he claimed in 2019, when he went 18-under in the second round.

The shot of the day may have belonged to Ricky Wysocki, who is three shots behind the leaders. Wysocki heaved his tee shot on the 468-foot No. 18 hole across the water, and ended up parking his disc for a drop-in birdie, getting a sweet late roll to curl just to the left side of the basket.

On the women’s side, 2020 WACO champion Eveliina Salonen set the pace with an opening-round 63, including four birdies in a five-hole span from 7-11. She leads by four shots over Paige Pierce, another past champion.

The 54-hole tournament continues through Sunday.