TriWaco returns in force, keeping its ‘family feel’

Since reviving Waco’s triathlon tradition in 2009, TriWaco has become a boon for the city and an event highly anticipated by athletes across the state.
After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 triathlon, it will be back Sunday morning.
About 800 competitors are expected across several divisions, including Olympic and Sprint triathlons and an Aqua-bike division that features the swimming and cycling portions.
The Waco Triathlon was the first in Texas in 1980 and often attracted 500 competitors through 1991. TriWaco race coordinator Debra Cortese has always enjoyed helping to organize the triathlon since its return to Waco in 2009.
“It’s wonderful to be back,” Cortese said. “What I like about TriWaco is the community support. We have a lot of athletes that come back and they just love it. It almost has a family feel.”
Likewise, officials at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce like the business and positive attention it brings to the city.
“It was the first triathlon in Texas and it’s exciting to be part of the process,” said Ricky Vasquez, director of signature events for the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. “Frank and Debra (Cortese) do an excellent job producing the event and getting all our ducks in a row. These are the types of events that just bring everybody together. The community is really looking forward to it.”
The Sprint portion will begin at 6:30 a.m. followed by the Olympic portion at 6:50. The Sprint awards ceremony will be held at Indian Spring Park at 9 a.m. followed by Olympic awards at 9:30 a.m.
The Olympic division will feature a 1,500-meter swim (.93 miles) in the Brazos River, a 40-kilometer (24.8 miles) bicycle ride, and a 10-kilometer (6.2 miles) run to complete the triathlon.
The Sprint division will begin with a 400-meter (.25 miles) swim followed by a 16-mile bicycle ride and a five-kilometer (3.1 miles) run. The Aqua-bike division will include a 1,500-meter swim and a 40-kilometer cycling course like the Olympic division.
The biggest change from previous years will be the swim course.
Instead of a triangle course, Olympic competitors will swim the entire 1,500 meters with the current starting near the Cameron Park Zoo and finishing at the Suspension Bridge. Sprint competitors will start the 400-meter swim near the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center.
The swim section of many triathlons are held in lakes, so the Brazos River can be a challenge.
“Now it’s point to point, so they’re going with the current the entire time,” Vasquez said. “That’s a huge thing, especially for athletes that aren’t used to open water swimming. Not being able to do an event last year, it’s all about safety for us.”
The cycling portion will be held on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with Olympic competitors riding three eight-mile laps and Sprint competitors riding two eight-mile laps.
The running course will go along University Parks Drive into Cameron Park before crossing Herring to MLK, and then crossing the bridge at Washington Avenue.
One of TriWaco’s top attributes is the chance for spectators to watch the race up close along sidewalks and bridges. Though the Suspension Bridge is closed for construction, the Washington and Herring bridges are open.
“The Olympic course is tough but it’s a beautiful course,” Cortese said. “I really thank the support of the volunteers and the community that comes out and cheers everybody on. That family and community feel when they’re out here really carries through.”
Cortese said that participant involvement for the event has been strong since 2009, and more competitors sign up every year.
“It’s always been a pretty good event with growth,” Cortese said. “I think it’s maintained with participation well or grown a little stronger each year.”