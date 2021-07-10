TriWaco returns in force, keeping its ‘family feel’

Since reviving Waco’s triathlon tradition in 2009, TriWaco has become a boon for the city and an event highly anticipated by athletes across the state.

After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 triathlon, it will be back Sunday morning.

About 800 competitors are expected across several divisions, including Olympic and Sprint triathlons and an Aqua-bike division that features the swimming and cycling portions.

The Waco Triathlon was the first in Texas in 1980 and often attracted 500 competitors through 1991. TriWaco race coordinator Debra Cortese has always enjoyed helping to organize the triathlon since its return to Waco in 2009.

“It’s wonderful to be back,” Cortese said. “What I like about TriWaco is the community support. We have a lot of athletes that come back and they just love it. It almost has a family feel.”

Likewise, officials at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce like the business and positive attention it brings to the city.