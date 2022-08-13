Untouchable Hughes propels Midway all-stars into World Series semis

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Have you heard of the sequel to the Untouchables? It’s a live show playing out almost daily in the eastern part of North Carolina, and it stars Waco’s own Zaneria Hughes.

Hughes turned in another pitching gem, as she hurled a one-hitter in sending the Midway all-stars past Virginia, 1-0, in Little League Softball World Series action on Saturday. With the win, Midway advances to Sunday’s orange bracket final — essentially the tournament semifinals — against either North Carolina or Virginia, who were set to play later Saturday.

Coming off a no-hitter in her last outing against Latin America, Hughes was dominant yet again. She struck out 14 and walked only two in a 90-pitch effort. For the tournament, Hughes is 3-0 with only six hits allowed in 17 innings to go with 39 strikeouts and nine walks.

Midway, the champions of the Southwestern Region, gave Hughes an early lead with which to work. The Texans broke through against Virginia’s Kaylee Hodges with a single run in the bottom of the first.

Rylee Little legged out an infield hit to lead things off, then promptly moved to second base on a groundout. Hodges reached the brink of escape with a strikeout of Hughes, but Little later took advantage of a passed ball to advance to third before coming home to score on a wild pitch.

The way Hughes was going in the circle, one run would be plenty. She struck out seven of the first nine batters she faced before Kammie Walter broke up her bid at a second straight no-hitter with a leadoff single in the fourth.

After Walter’s hit, Hughes issued a pair of walks to load the bases. But she buckled down and escaped the inning by striking out the side.

Virginia didn’t muster another baserunner the rest of the way, as Hughes retired the final eight batters of the game.

Hughes’ performance overshadowed a solid showing from Virginia’s Hodges, who allowed only three hits while striking out nine in the loss. Little, Ambri Ramos and pinch hitter Hayden Rios accounted for Midway’s three base knocks.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Friday, but was postponed to Saturday because of delays in other games. Midway’s orange bracket final game will be played at noon Central Sunday. If it wins that one, it’ll play for the World Series championship at 6 p.m. CT Monday. Both of those games will be televised on ESPN.