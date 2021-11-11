 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Van Davis hosting volleyball training sessions
0 comments

Van Davis hosting volleyball training sessions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Van Davis will begin a volleyball training program for youth beginning Nov. 16 at the Waco Montessori Gym on Columbus Avenue.

Training sessions will be held on Tuesday nights, with 4th-6th graders practicing from 6 to 7:30 p.m. while 7th grade through high school players will go from 7:15 to 7:45.

The cost is $90 per player. To pre-register, email beawesomenowwithvan@gmail.com with the player’s name, grade and a parent’s cell phone number. For more information, call 254-716-8605.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert