Van Davis hosting volleyball training sessions

Van Davis will begin a volleyball training program for youth beginning Nov. 16 at the Waco Montessori Gym on Columbus Avenue.

Training sessions will be held on Tuesday nights, with 4th-6th graders practicing from 6 to 7:30 p.m. while 7th grade through high school players will go from 7:15 to 7:45.

The cost is $90 per player. To pre-register, email beawesomenowwithvan@gmail.com with the player’s name, grade and a parent’s cell phone number. For more information, call 254-716-8605.