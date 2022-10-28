'Volley for Molly' event on tap for Saturday

Volleyball will serve as the backdrop for a worthy fundraiser on Saturday, as the 8th annual Volley for Molly Tournament will be held at Midway Middle School and the Waco Athletic Center.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Molly Martinsen Foundation. Molly was well-known in the Central Texas volleyball community before passing away in 2012 at age 11 from brain cancer.

Her positive spirit has continued to live on, and Baylor recently named its volleyball locker room as the Molly Martinsen Locker Room in her honor.

Action starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday at both locations, and 42 teams from Central Texas have registered to compete as well as two teams from the San Antonio area. There are divisions for fourth and fifth grade, sixth grade, seventh grade and eighth grade. The Baylor spirit squad and the Baylor volleyball team will be making appearances at the event.

The Molly Martinsen Foundation aims to help families going through life-threatening diseases, seeks to work to find a cure for pediatric brain cancer, and supports Christian missions and service. The theme of this year’s tournament is “Brave,” a reference to Joshua 1:9.