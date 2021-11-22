 Skip to main content
'Volley for the Homeless' event scheduled for Tuesday
A “Volley for the Homeless” event will be held Tuesday at the Waco Athletic Center at 800 Schroeder Drive.

This fundraiser seeks to provide coats for the homeless community, which will be presented at Mission Waco’s annual Thanksgiving Day luncheon. A mini-draw tournament is scheduled for players in 4th-8th grades from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. while the tournament for the high school players and adults will take place from 6-8 p.m.

Registration will happen 15 minutes prior to each event. The entry fee is a new coat or a donation of $10 or more to go toward additional coats. Families not wishing to play but willing to donate money or coats may drop them off between 3:30 and 7 p.m. For more information, email Van Davis at van_davis@baylor.edu or call 254-716-8605.

