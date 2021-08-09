Volleyball clinic slated for Saturday

Van Davis will be holding a volleyball clinic for players in fifth grade and above on Saturday at the Waco Montessori School gym, 1920 Columbus Ave.

Players in seventh through ninth grades will meet from 9 a.m. to noon, while fifth and sixth graders will hit the court from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The cost for the junior high/high school session is $45 per player, while the fifth-/sixth-grade session is $25 per player. To pre-register, email BeAwesomeNowWithVan@gmail.com, and include the player’s name, grade and parent’s cell number. To ask questions, call (254) 716-8605.