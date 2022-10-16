Volleyball training program starts in November

The new training season for Van Davis's Volleyball Training for Life program will begin Nov. 29 and runs through the end of April for girls in grades 3-12.

An interest meeting for new families will be held at 7:15 p.m. Oct. 26 at Crestview Church Community Center. This weekly training program will be held on Tuesday evenings with third-sixth graders practicing from 6-7:30 p.m. and seventh-12th graders from 7:15-8:45 p.m.

Davis has more than 35 years of volleyball and fitness training experience.

For more information about the program or to register, email the player's name, grade and a parent's cell number to Van_Davis@baylor.edu. To ask questions, call or text Davis at 254-716-8605.