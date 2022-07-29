Waco boxers land shiny prizes at National Junior Olympics

After being introduced to the sport of boxing by their grandfather from a young age, Veshawn Long and his younger brother Van’dyn Richardson recently witnessed the fruits of their hard work pay off.

The siblings brought home silver and gold medals at Team USA’s 2022 National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival. The competition took place in Wichita, Kansas from July 9-16.

Thirteen-year-old Long, who won the silver in the intermediate 106-pound weight class, said the experience made him and his brother better boxers.

“I’m just proud of me and my brother for doing that, being able to go out there in front of thousands of people and just being able to do our thing,” Veshawn said. “My strategy was just to go in there and do my best.

“Even if it wasn’t my best performance, I just wanted to be able to do my best to show when I’m up there with all the other fighters that I’m as good as them. My goal was to come home with the gold medal but as you see I came home with the silver. But that’s OK. We’re still improving. We’re still working. He came home with the gold medal. He went in and did his thing. I’m proud of him for doing that. Next time I got to go in there and do my thing.”

Just coming of age to compete in April, 8-year-old Van’dyn was the national champion in the PeeWee 65-pound weight class.

“It’s awesome getting to do that with them especially with the young one, little Van’dyn,” said Jaime Lerma, who runs Lerma’s Waco Boxing Club. “He just started. He started training a couple years back. His grandfather had been starting him out at home then he came to the gym and started with us. We’ve been working with him and he’s been doing great.”

Lerma said that Van’dyn showed an uncommon maturity for his age.

“For him to go to the Junior Olympics his first year because he just came of age to compete in April. And for him to get a gold medal there — it’s a novice division, not an open division — but still it’s an accomplishment,” he said. “And of course as a coach it’s great to be able to know that he’s a product of your gym and some of your teachings helped get him there. So, it’s pretty awesome.”

Watts Long, the boys’ grandfather, began boxing around 1977 and said he began using the sport as a way to connect with his grandsons when his own career ended.

“One day I was coming to the gym and they asked me could they come with me. So I brought them with me and they’ve been doing it ever since,” Long said. “It’s nerve-wracking, but at the same time you’re excited for them because they did something that I wasn’t able to do. They pulled it off.”

Having been around boxing since he was 4 years old, Veshawn said he hopes to continue training and become a professional, wanting to compete for Team USA at the global stage. With boxing being a sport that requires an immense amount of self-discipline, Lerma said it was great to see Veshawn continue to develop.

“He still has the heart for it which is great, ‘cause some kids, they do it for a couple of years and then they start to lose it,” Lerma said. “But he still has it right now and hopefully he’ll keep it. Because he still has the drive right now that he wants to go back and get the gold.”

Obviously, Long would like to his grandson to choose college over a professional boxing career, but said he will support him no matter what road he takes.

“I’m a humble person, and just like I tell him, ‘You got your whole life ahead of you. I’d rather for you to go to college than be a professional boxer,’” Long said. “Because basketball is his favorite sport. We just do this for a pastime. Try to keep him off the street, keep him level-headed.

“But whatever he decides to do, I’m behind him 100 percent.”