Waco-bred MMA fighter Vernon Lewis plans to put vise grip on heavyweight title

“After I won my first fight, everyone started chanting Big E in the crowd, so I was like, I guess that’s my name. I don’t pick my name, I let others pick it for me,” Lewis said.

Lewis features an 8-4 professional record, including four wins in his last five matches. Petersen, his Friday opponent, sports a perfect 4-0 mark in a career that began in 2019. Lewis said in a heavyweight fight, the entire course of the match can turn in the span of one punch, so you’ve always got to stay prepared. Petersen was a two-time state champion wrestler in high school in Minnesota who wrestled collegiately at North Dakota State. So, it wouldn’t be surprising if he tries to take the fight to the ground.

If so, Lewis said he’ll be ready.

“He’s not going to do anything I haven’t seen before,” Lewis said. “I’ve wrestled Division I wrestlers in the past and beat them. If that’s the only thing he’s bringing to the table, it’s not enough. He doesn’t have enough tools. If that’s the only thing he’s relying on, that’s not enough. If he was smart, he would try to think something else on how to beat me. Plus, I’m a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, so even if he does get me to the ground I can swing it.”