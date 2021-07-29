Waco-bred MMA fighter Vernon Lewis plans to put vise grip on heavyweight title

Like a lot of red-blooded American males, Vernon “Big E” Lewis always found himself drawn to hitting. Only, his preference didn’t necessarily center on the full-speed collisions of two helmeted gridiron warriors. Rather, he enjoyed his hitting served up with a side of roundhouse kicks and armbars.
Lewis couldn’t get enough of the world of martial arts.
When he was a kid, he’d regularly visit Flicks Video Rentals in Bellmead and rent every Kung-Fu movie they had on videotape. You can have your Joe Montana, Emmitt Smith or Jerry Rice. Lewis’s heroes were Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee, Jean-Claude Van Damme and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He watched the movie Bloodsport so many times he broke the tape. “It was a big part of my life,” he said.
Nowadays, Lewis lives out his own version of Bloodsport. “Hopefully nobody dies this time,” Lewis said, chuckling.
The Waco native will take the next step in his career as a professional MMA fighter when he takes on Thomas “The Train” Petersen of Farmington, Minn., at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton Friday. The bout will represent the Legacy Fighting Alliance’s heavyweight championship and acts as the main event of LFA 113. It will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass.
At 6-foot-3 and 262 pounds, Lewis could easily be mistaken for a football player. And, sure, he dabbled in the sport during his days at Connally High School two decades ago. But he never could escape the vise grip that martial arts had placed on his life.
“I actually dropped out of football because I still had a love for martial arts,” Lewis said. “I told my uncle, he was training me in football, and he was pretty disappointed I decided to drop football and do martial arts. In his mind, it was like, what is martial arts going to get you? Football could get you a scholarship, football could get you possibly in the NFL, because I was pretty good. But my heart was still with martial arts.”
Lewis’s real home away from home wasn’t the football field or the basketball court. It was a martial arts studio in Bellmead called Shins Martial Arts. Lewis credits the instructors there, led by Grandmaster Gary Richardson, as integral figures in his development.
“They were very helpful in my love for martial arts,” Lewis said. “When I was 12 years old, my mom was a single mom and she could not pay for classes at some point. I went to them in their office and said, ‘Hey, I can power clean the whole dojo for my classes.’ They agreed. And this 12-year-old kid would get to Shins Martial Arts an hour before class, sweeping the whole gym, cleaning the restrooms, mopping, cleaning the glass.
“It’s funny, because I remember other kids playing after class and me getting upset because they were messing up the gym. I was like, ‘Hey!’ Like a parent. I took some pride in my work, and made sure there was no crumb on the ground. I did that for a while.”
Many years later, Lewis discovered the world of MMA almost by accident. He was working as a security guard at Waco’s former Hillcrest Hospital, and decided it might be a good idea to hone his self-defense techniques, in case something went down that pepper spray and a flashlight wouldn’t fix.
He landed at Waco’s Iron Horse Gym, where he met a couple of budding MMA fighters, Chris Spicer and Cale Grady. Watching them compete, Lewis’s interest was piqued. Then in his first action in the ring, a 16-year-old kid put him in a submission hold and he tapped out. “I was getting out of shape,” Lewis said.
But he kept at it. He worked out hard every day, and five months later he traveled to Louisiana for an unsanctioned MMA fight.
“I ended up getting the win,” Lewis said. “After that, my coach Luis Suarez told me, ‘You’re not a fighter until your second fight. Anybody can take one fight.’ So I was like, OK, I’ve got to get another fight in.’ I had a 14-second knockout in Arkansas, and just kept going. I ended up winning the heavyweight title with that organization, Ring Rulers, and defended it. Went pro later, after that.”
It was around that time that Lewis earned his “Big E” nickname. Why not “Big V” instead? Well, a couple of his MMA buddies thought he looked like a video game character named Big E, and the label stuck.
“After I won my first fight, everyone started chanting Big E in the crowd, so I was like, I guess that’s my name. I don’t pick my name, I let others pick it for me,” Lewis said.
Lewis features an 8-4 professional record, including four wins in his last five matches. Petersen, his Friday opponent, sports a perfect 4-0 mark in a career that began in 2019. Lewis said in a heavyweight fight, the entire course of the match can turn in the span of one punch, so you’ve always got to stay prepared. Petersen was a two-time state champion wrestler in high school in Minnesota who wrestled collegiately at North Dakota State. So, it wouldn’t be surprising if he tries to take the fight to the ground.
If so, Lewis said he’ll be ready.
“He’s not going to do anything I haven’t seen before,” Lewis said. “I’ve wrestled Division I wrestlers in the past and beat them. If that’s the only thing he’s bringing to the table, it’s not enough. He doesn’t have enough tools. If that’s the only thing he’s relying on, that’s not enough. If he was smart, he would try to think something else on how to beat me. Plus, I’m a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, so even if he does get me to the ground I can swing it.”
Friday’s event will mark LFA’s first professional card in Texas since March 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the sports world. The undercard was supposed to also feature Hailey “All Hail” Cowan (5-2), a Midway and Baylor graduate who was a multi-time All-American in acrobatics and tumbling for the Bears. However, word came down this week that Cowan’s opponent pulled out due to injury, so her match was canceled.
If all goes right for Lewis, 37, he’ll walk out of the octagon on Friday with a heavyweight championship belt strapped around his waist. He doesn’t know where his MMA journey will take him next. He also holds down a job as a police officer at a Fort Worth hospital, and that both keeps him busy and keeps food on the table.
But his love for martial arts, which blossomed in childhood, hasn’t faded yet.
“I’m a man of faith,” Lewis said. “Wherever God takes me, I just go that path. That’s why I’m fighting for a title, because I went a path that God prepared for me. I didn’t think about it, didn’t plan it, I don’t know what’s going to happen after this fight, don’t know if (UFC president) Dana White is going to call me himself. I don’t know what’s going to happen. All I know is that July 30, I’m going to be prepared. I’m going to come with the best me that I have.”