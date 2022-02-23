Waco fisherman Jones wins Knockout Round at Lake Fork

QUITMAN, Texas — Cold weather wasn’t enough to chill the angling ability of Alton Jones.
In conditions that several fishermen called “the coldest I’ve ever been,” the Waco angler caught 12 bass to win the Knockout Round and advance to the final day of competition at the MLF Bass Tour’s Toro Stage Two on Lake Fork Wednesday.
Jones’ haul totaled 52 pounds, 3 ounces to narrowly edge newcomer Dakota Ebare, who also caught 12 bass that totaled 48 pounds, 11 ounces.
The top eight pros will advance to Friday’s championship round.
