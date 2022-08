Registration is open for Waco Parks and Recreation's youth flag football league, which kicks off Sept. 17. The program is available to children ages 5 to 14.

Registration is $50 per player through Aug. 26, and $60 per player Aug. 29 through Sept. 2.

Games will be played at the Doris Miller Community Center football field, at 1020 Elm Street. Registration forms and information can be accessed at www.teamsideline.com/waco.