Waco's Edwin Cerrillo living his pro soccer dream, but he's not done dreaming

For young Edwin Cerrillo, perched in the grass while using a soccer ball as a makeshift chair, the view was mesmerizing. Inspiring, even.

Growing up in Waco, Cerrillo used to tag along with his parents for his father’s adult-league soccer matches. They’d travel a half-hour or an hour outside of town, and young Edwin would watch, enraptured, as his dad did his thing on the pitch.

Later, back at home, the family would often converge in the living room for group viewing sessions of soccer matches on TV. As he watched his dad’s professional heroes on the screen, all Edwin could think was, “That’s going to be me someday.”

Turns out he was right.

Cerrillo, 22, is in his fourth season as a defensive midfielder for FC Dallas, which wraps up the MLS regular season with a home match Sunday against Kansas City. He joined the team’s youth academy as a 14-year-old back in 2015, then achieved a childhood dream by signing with the big club as a homegrown product prior to the 2019 season.

But he knows he would have never made it without the support (and inspiration) he received from his parents, Jorge and Silvia Cerrillo.

“My dad was very good at soccer,” Edwin said. “My mom still tells me stories, and we always talk about how he thinks he’s better than me. We joke around. We would always travel for his games, maybe 40 minutes from Waco or wherever they were. I just remember watching him. I would get my ball, sit on my ball and just watch him play. That’s where it started for me. Just watching soccer games on TV that my dad supported and that he was passionate about really just made me fall in love with the game.”

Edwin doesn’t really remember a time before soccer. He started playing in Waco’s Heart of Texas Soccer Association when he was just 3 years old. It was on those humble fields where his dream first grew legs. He played HOT Soccer until he was 10 years old, at which point he joined a select program called the Waco Blast.

After two years playing with the Blast, Edwin and one of his teammates craved a more competitive challenge. So he asked his parents if he could try out for the Dallas Texans select team, and they made it happen.

“It was a bit hard for my parents, especially for my Mom, because she was the one Tuesdays and Thursdays driving me up here. It was tough on her and her work,” Cerrillo said.

Like a lot of kids going through the buffet line whose eyes are bigger than their stomachs, Cerrillo could visualize his dream of playing soccer on the professional level. But he didn’t fully grasp the reality of it.

“As a kid you don’t really understand what being a professional was,” Cerrillo said. “But we just knew professionals played on TV. The players that my family would watch, they would get so passionate about them and those teams. So our dream was to play on TV.”

As he grew and matured both as a young man and as a soccer player, Edwin began to better comprehend the sacrifices it would require to make it as a pro player. That didn’t deter him from his dream, however. It only gave it more structure.

A family friend, Alan Vasquez, informed the Cerrillo family about the high-level youth academies that act as a pipeline for the MLS clubs. Vasquez helped the family set up Edwin with a tryout for the FC Dallas Youth Academy in 2015. Before that tryout, though, Edwin labored through a rigorous 90-day training session to prepare himself for the elite level of competition he would face.

And it worked.

On the inside, he was a deer in the headlights, but he showed the fight and heart of a lion.

“The fact that they had (us in) their locker room, at 15 years old, it was already kind of mind-blowing,” Cerrillo said. “Training beside the stadium was also very cool. I trained for a whole week and I think when I was told I made the team, I was just excited. Yeah, it was pretty mind-blowing.”

Making the FC Dallas Academy brought feelings of jubilation and relief. But the real work was just beginning. Being part of the pro club’s youth academy presents no guarantee of a future pro contract.

Obviously, Edwin had talent. That much was clear to everyone who ever coached him or played against him. But where he separated himself from other talented players was through his commitment to the grind.

“I try to make the most of every single day,” he said. “A big part of me is my work rate, how hard I work. I’ve worked hard for every single thing I have. I get that from my parents, who are also very hard-working. They’ve never had it easy, but they always found a way to provide and give us everything not that we wanted but definitely that we needed.

“So, if they can work hard at the jobs they do now, I think it’s just that much easier for me to go out there and run and work hard and just give my everything every single day. That’s kind of the mindset that I have: To try to not let the day go by and take advantage of the day and try to get better.”

He clearly impressed enough people within the FC Dallas organization. In February of 2019, the club signed Cerrillo to a contract as its 24th-ever homegrown product from its youth academy. When he made his MLS debut later that year, his head was practically spinning.

Cerrillo didn’t play in the first MLS game in which he was in uniform, but then he made it onto the field for the second. He tried to soak it all in, while still being ready for the moment.

“Honestly, I was happy with being on the bench. It was a step in the right direction for me, and I knew it was early, so I was fine with that,” Cerrillo said. “Then when it was time and my name was called, just excitement (was what I felt). Kind of scared, to be honest. All my family was here that day. As soon as I went on the field, I kind of noticed all the fans around and just the different view that I had from the field. It was just surreal. … Like I said, I wanted to play on TV and that was the day that it came true.”

The moment was made all the more special by the fact that Edwin has his family in attendance. After the match, he sought them out in the stands and dutifully posed for photos, his beaming smile never fading.

Cerrillo has continued to progress and expand his role with FC Dallas over the past few seasons. Before this 2022 campaign, he wanted to become a fixture in the starting lineup and contribute greatly to the team’s success, and he has.

Entering Sunday’s match, Cerrillo has made 19 starts on the season and logged more than 1,800 minutes. He’s a fierce, aggressive tackler and owns 25 interceptions on the year. He is highly regarded for his passing, and his passing percentage of 89.7 ranks tops on the club for the second straight year.

“I want to win the ball back, for sure, and get in tackles, but I also want to be that player that can do both,” Cerrillo said. “I want to go and tackle and play calm and keep the ball for my team, let the team run. Having both sides of the ball is really important, especially for our team. We want to press really hard and be aggressive, want to force turnovers, but we also want to play soccer, play good soccer, attractive soccer for our fans. And I think my game fits that.”

Following Sunday’s match, FC Dallas will be bound for the playoffs, as they rank third in the Western Conference with a record of 13 wins, 9 losses and 11 draws. Cerrillo said the club is playing with a lot of confidence, and he’s optimistic about their postseason chances.

Though Cerrillo is living his dream, that doesn’t mean he is satisfied. New dreams, new goals, have emerged.

“I want to keep improving. I love it here,” he said. “I want to get a new contract, provide for my family. I also have dreams of playing in other leagues. That can also be a goal for me.

“But I think I want to make the most of where I am. And I want to be happy. I want to enjoy soccer. I think I’m going to take it year by year. Those dreams will always be there. Just as I made this dream come true, I’m going to try to work for those as well.”

Though Edwin’s bio on the FC Dallas website lists his current hometown as Frisco, he’ll always consider Waco home. He remains good friends with plenty of his old classmates at Tennyson Middle School, and keeps in regular contact with a lot of his old teammates from the HOT Soccer Association and the Waco Blast.

Whenever his two brothers, Jorge and Franky, played soccer at Waco High, Edwin made regular appearances at Waco ISD Stadium to watch their matches and lend his support. He still considers the Waco High-University crosstown clashes to be the most fun soccer matches he has ever witnessed.

It also means something to him to hear that younger soccer players in Waco have adopted him as an inspiration, as the guy they watch on TV and aspire to be. He doesn’t want to be a one-and-done pioneer, he aims to be a trailblazer.

“It is really cool, and I take pride in that. My parents take a lot of pride in that, too,” Cerrillo said. “They’re also a big reason as to why I’m here. Being the first (MLS player from Waco) — because I want to be the first, I don’t want to be the only one, that would be selfish of me. There are kids who have the same dreams that I used to have when I was little in Waco. I definitely am happy with being the first, but I don’t want to be the last either.”